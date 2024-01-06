A cute video of a mom playing a game where she roleplayed as a cashier with her young daughter has been trending online

The mom seemed to be having more fun than her kid as she scanned items using her little girl's toy, with her child enjoying her role as the customer

Many people loved that the mom made time to spend with her and laughed out loud at her depiction of cashiers

One mom had people laughing after she uploaded a series of videos on TikTok where she showed how she and her daughter played pretend.

aubreysanchezx3 made a video of herself playing a cashier game with her kid. Image: aubreysanchezx3.

Source: TikTok

The pair depicted a scene of an enigmatic and chatty female cashier scanning items for a patient customer.

Mom plays cashier game with daughter

One of the videos uploaded, by TikTok user, aubreysanchezx3, received over 10 million likes and more than 56k comments, at the time of writing.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The cute pink register seemed realistic and came with a functioning microphone and scanner, which added to the overall appeal of the sweet mother-daughter scene.

Here is the video:

People love sweet TikTok video

Many people could not help but find the video both humourous and endearing, with the mother's enthusiasm evident.

Here are some top reactions to the clip:

Sol said:

“So, the microphone works? I need it. I used to love playing cashier.”

✰꧁꧂★ commented:

“I think you’re enjoying this more than her.”

Devin Diaz appreciated the mother’s efforts to bond with her child:

“This is literally all they want us to do.”

Kels shared:

“She is going to remember this forever.”

Yeetmetothemoon17 joked:

“I got my daughter an ice cream cart for her birthday. I couldn’t wait until the kids went to bed so I could play with it.”

Video captures sister's emotional send-off

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman couldn't help but gush and beam with pride as her younger sister got ready for her first day at work.

A now-viral TikTok video shared by @lucymotshwane shows her younger sister dressed in her ISA Carstens Academy uniform and ready for her big day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News