A son's special treat turns into a viral sensation after he shared a post about taking his mother out

The video captures the mom gleefully swapping her glasses for shades, embracing a fancy fan, and even trying a gin cocktail

Mzansi netizens were amused and couldn't get enough of their joyful bond and the mom's playful spirit

A mother had a fun time out when her son treated her to a date. Image: @aphiwentese

A young Mzansi man had netizens in their feels after sharing a sweet video of him treating his mother to a date.

A post shared by @aphiwentese on X (formerly known as Twitter) detailed how he decided to take his mom out and convince her to have some cocktails.

The X post also features an image and video of the two enjoying their time out together as the playful mother swaps her spectacles for a pair of shades and fans herself with a cool hand fan before bracing herself to try a gin cocktail.

Mzansi reacts with love to the post

There's nothing quite like seeing parents being loved and appreciated.

Mzansi netizens adored the mother-son moment and showered the two with love in the comments. Others were impressed by how effortlessly cool and fun the mother was.

Loving son surprises mom with new car

Briefly News previously reported that every parent wishes to see their children have a better life than them, and good parents put in years of hard work to secure their children's futures.

A Mzansi man honoured his humble mother with a new car and made her dream come true. In the video posted by @don_nkulunkulu, the gent ushered his mother into the dealership while she was blindfolded.

When he revealed the surprise, she immediately hugged him tight and started weeping. The son had to ask for a cup of water to calm her down.

