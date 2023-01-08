A man earned Mzai's respect when he shared pictures of a beautiful house he is building for his mother

He said the house was a token of appreciation for all the sacrifices she made, including working as a maid to raise them after his father died

Peeps loved the gesture, many said they also hope to do something special for their loving parents

Mothers often bear the burden of taking care of families when their husbands pass on. This usually comes with more work, strained resources and sacrifices.

A man was hailed after sharing pictures of a beautiful house he build for his mother. Image: @kbmorata.

A tweep with the handle @kbmorota inspired Mzansi when he shared the touching story of how his mother had to step up and raise him and his siblings following his father's death.

He also shared beautiful pictures of a house he is building as a sign of appreciation for the sacrifices his mother took to ensure they had better lives. He wrote:

"My mother had to swallow her pride in the community and went to the better-off households to request for employment as a domestic worker. She fathered us when my "great" father passed on. I have built her a house as a present to say "Thank You Mama, Thank you Boledi"

Social media users were moved by the post. Some tapped into the blessing as they also wish to do something special for their parents.

@vuyo48154813 wrote:

"That's my everyday wish to build my mother a house too it's just so difficult due to financials."

@DBeensolid said:

"May God bless you even More for taking care of i Oledi . We are inspired Chief."

@NBafanah added:

"This is great tle. Moms are the best my own had to become a vendor just so we can go to school I will one day share the pictures of the house I am building for her for now it is still a work in progress…"

