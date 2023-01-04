Cameron Edwards, a 20-year-old man from Barbados has been praised for returning money to a woman who left it at an ATM machine

Kerry Vaughan left the ATM frustrated thinking the machine had a problem, only for it to dispense the money she had withdrawn soon as she left

Cameron picked the money and ran through the aisles of a supermarket looking to give her back the money

A young 20-year-old named Cameron Edwards is the toast of social media after returning money to a lady who left it at an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Barbados.

Vaughan visited Cameron at his home to congratulate his parents for raising an honest son. Photos: Barbados Today.

It all started when Kerry Vaughan tried to withdraw cash for shopping but the ATM kept cancelling the transaction.

Cameron saw ATM dispense cash

Thinking that the machine had a technical problem, she took her card and walked into the nearby supermarket hoping to use the little money she had on shopping.

As it happened, the ATM went ahead and dispensed the funds just as Cameron was preparing to try his own transaction.

"I saw her money came out from the ATM and looked around to see if I saw her to see if she could come and take it out because I didn’t want anybody to think that I would steal it,” he said.

On noticing that the real owner of the money had walked away, the young honest man collected it and quickly dashed into the supermarket to look for her.

Vaughan thought it was a prank

Cameron disclosed that when he gave Vaughan the money, she started asking why he was giving it to her.

That is when he went ahead and informed her that it was her money, but she kept asking whether he was serious.

In a rejoinder, Vaughan said that she not only shocked a stranger was giving her money, but she also thought “it was a prank.”

After being convinced that it was her money, the grateful woman gave the young chef a token of appreciation.

Vaughan shed tears

Tears of joy fell down Vaughan's cheeks when she visited Cameron's home to congratulate his mother, Reverend Kate Forde, for raising an honest individual.

“As a mother of a young boy that moved me. I know that in Barbados we have honest young men. I want other young people to emulate this young man. I stood in the supermarket and I actually cried,” Vaughan said.

Cameron maintained that he was raised in the church and knew that returning the money was not something to ponder over because it was the right thing to do.

He added that his mother and stepfather are both pastors, and that although he is not a saint he knows right from wrong.

"Vaughan might have her struggles and she has a son and I don’t know what she is going through, so the right thing to do was to give her back that money,” he said.

He added that his conscience would have bothered him a great deal if he kept the money.

