A proud momma from Gauteng has reflected on her journey to motherhood after her previous marriage left her broken

The multitalented woman went from being mocked by people who assumed she could not conceive to having a cute baby boy with a doting husband

Talking to Briefly News, Gail Motloung opens up about how grateful she is for the blessing of her son, whom she named ‘Karabo’, which means 'answer'

A new momma residing in the Vaal Triangle in Gauteng reflected on the long journey that led to her fulfilling the dream she had of becoming a mother.

Gail Motloung is a wife, momma, author, publisher, TV host and so much more. Image: Gail Motloung/Supplied.

Gail Motloung is a talented author, publisher, entrepreneur, Mandela Washington alumna, TV producer, presenter, and more.

The brilliant woman has conquered professional and personal mountains to become the absolute powerhouse she is today.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Gail opened up about her various projects, which include running a non-profit organisation (NPO) called ‘Girl with a Purpose’.

She founded the NPO to empower young men, women and people with disabilities.

Now, in a follow-up chat, the strong woman reflects on some of her personal struggles and the ultimate happy ending that led her to become a mom to a sweet little boy:

“I was 22 years young when I first got married. I was naive and still had a lot to learn, not only about marriage but about myself.

“[My first husband and I] dated for two years before we got married. The marriage lasted five years and was filled with highs and lows.”

The 30-year-old further explained that she endured a lot of abuse in her first marriage, and when the couple struggled to conceive, things got worse:

“I was not ready to have a child at the beginning of our marriage, but I had hoped to have one in our third year. There was a great chance I could conceive because I was not on any contraceptives.

“Unfortunately, in those five years, I didn't conceive and thought I would never be able to.

“It was depressing, especially when people would ask ‘when are you having a baby?’ I still hate that question to this day.”

The woman was ridiculed and called ‘barren’ by people who thought she could not conceive

Gail said that people blamed her for the collapse of her marriage, with one woman ridiculing her because she and her ex-husband never had children:

“I recall one woman telling me that I’m cheap because I’m barren. Those words cut so deep, especially coming from another woman.

“After my divorce, I received an email from someone who stated, ‘you couldn't even conceive, which is something a wife should do for her husband.’”

The pain that Gail's previous marriage caused led her to become depressed and she was even suicidal at one point:

“I was on anti-depressants, but I didn't use them for long because I felt like they depressed me even more. At some point, I was hospitalised.

“I felt so worthless. I was angry at God thinking I could not conceive. During that time, I had lost hope of having kids.

“I made peace with it for my sanity eventually. I then encouraged myself with the fact that I have a lot of kids I have the privilege to serve through my organisation.”

The confident speaker opened up about her journey with depression and marriage in a video posted on YouTube:

After two years, Gail met her loving husband and today they have a beautiful son together

The author explains that her husband liked a picture that her friend shared of her on social media and tried to connect.

After some time, her friend shared her contact details and the pair met. After a year, her partner paid lobola:

“He made it clear from the beginning, on our first date, that he wanted to marry me.”

Now, the loving couple share a beautiful son whom Gail recently gave birth to and are happier than ever:

“I named my son ‘Karabo’, because he is, indeed, an answer to my prayer.”

The supermom emphasises that women do not need to have kids to prove their worth, but offers advice to ladies who want to be mothers:

“Love yourself enough to know that God doesn't make mistakes and that His timing is always right.”

Momma Gail is on cloud nine and ended by saying that being a parent still felt like a dream to her.

