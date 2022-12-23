A hard-working lady in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) who formerly sold mielies to survive is thrilled about obtaining a job as an IT technician

The lovely woman also recently became the first graduate in her family after obtaining an international qualification

Talking to Briefly News, Lungile Sarah Shezi explained that she would help with the bills at home and wants to eventually extend her mom’s RDP house

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A determined lady from an area near kwaMakhutha Township in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is overjoyed about finding work as an IT technician, posting about her win on LinkedIn.

Lungile Sarah Shezi was in total disbelief after she received the news about obtaining work as an IT technician. Image: Lungile Sarah Shezi/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Lungile Sarah Shezi was a mielie vendor from 2007 until 2019, when she obtained a bursary to study Computer Network Technology at the Yellow River Conservancy Technical Institute in China.

Briefly News previously reported that after obtaining her qualification, Lungile became her family’s first graduate, with the 28-year-old eager to bag a job.

Now, in an exciting follow-up interview, the resilient woman notes that she is thrilled about obtaining work after applying for employment all year:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Job hunting was a stressful journey. I sometimes felt like I did not have enough qualifications to be employed.

“At home, the only source of income we had in 2022 was my mom's pension, and it wasn't enough for seven people.

"The journey was depressing, but I always had faith that something would come up.”

The woman who formerly sold mielies hopes to make some home improvements

Lungile explains that she would love to contribute to her household and help her family:

“[I also want to] extend my mom's RDP house and renovate her bedroom.

“There's a lot I want to do, even though I won't be able to do it all at once, but I will eventually help with the expenses.”

The hard-working graduate states that her joy about the new job had her in disbelief:

“I didn't believe it. I even said to the lady who called me, ‘are you kidding me?’”

Sharing her news on LinkedIn, Lungile received well-wishes on her post, which was captioned:

“She is hired! CV passed the system. Interview passed. Offer received. Contract signed. IT technician position. We wrap up 2022 on a high note.”

The newly employed woman is a typical example of what happens when hard work meets resilience.

The Briefly News Team could not be happier for this strong woman!

Gauteng industrial engineer shows off beautiful new place, appliances, says God and hard work made it happen

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, an industrial engineer is enjoying the fruits of her dedication and took to social media to post some great news.

The determined sis shared a pic of her new place, explaining that the Lord and hard work helped her succeed.

LinkedIn peeps left the engineer a ton of congratulatory messages and urged her to keep the space clean.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News