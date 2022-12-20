One dedicated medical doctor has taken her career to the next level and opened her very own practice in KZN

The accomplished Mzansi woman took to LinkedIn to share that she’s opened a skin-care clinic and is ready to welcome her first clients

Social media users wished the doctor well and congratulated her on the outstanding career move

One beautiful medical doctor has taken to social media to celebrate opening her own practice, sharing a beautiful picture of herself in the new space.

Dr Nokhwezi Mfeka is a doctor who knows what she wants in life. Image: Dr Nokhwezi Mfeka/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The lovely lady posted her news on LinkedIn and explained that she was starting her own skin-care clinic in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Dr Nokhwezi Mfeka, who describes herself as an aspiring neurosurgeon, posted:

“I’ve officially opened my practice in the heart of KZN, Eshowe. ZEN Aesthetics Clinic.

“We offer affordable skin-care services for women and men across all socioeconomic settings.

"We all deserve the confidence that comes with beauty and being comfortable in our own skin.”

Social media users wished the newly qualified doctor well:

Philani Ntuthuko Goge said:

“I wish to visit your place.”

Joy Ezewuk Johnson added:

“Great work, all the best. I’m so proud of you.”

Cebile Ntuli reacted:

“Super proud of you.”

Sandile S.S Buthelezi supports her:

“Well done. I am an Eshowe guy in Umlalazi as well. I must pay a visit to your practice.”

Dante Gous commented:

“Great job, Doc Nokhwezi. Looking forward to assisting with your patients’ needs for brighter-looking skin in the new year!”

Dr Ntuthuko Bhengu noted:

“Congratulations and good luck, Doc. All the best.”

