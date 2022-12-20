One humble woman is proving that you don’t need to live in a huge and luxurious mansion to be house-proud

The lovely lady posted pictures of her well-kept one-roomed home, and netizens could not help but admire how neat and beautiful the space was

Some social media users said her place looked like a hotel, with others offering advice on how she could improve her living area

One hard-working woman is proud of her home and took to social media to show off her gorgeous, clean, one-roomed space.

Cynthia Lebofa is super proud of her home. Image: Cynthia Lebofa/Facebook.

Humble and neat, the place looked well taken care of, with the lovely lady posting pictures of the sleeping, entertainment, and cooking areas online.

Cynthia Lebofa from Johannesburg has proven that one does not need a massive living space to be neat and house-proud.

The sis shared snaps of her humble abode on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ page, with her post garnering over 4000 reactions thus far and 263 comments, at the time of writing.

Social media users loved her home, with others offering advice on how she could optimise the living space:

Carolie Chirii said:

“This is like a hotel. I stand to be corrected. Apartment rooms.”

Mhlengwe Chauke added:

“Perfect. The colours match. I love this.”

Bonolo More wrote:

“Stunning. Absolutely gorgeous!”

Nametso Metso Lebakeng commented:

“Clean. It's beautiful.”

Sponono Ntuli advised:

“Wow, excellent. I am in love. But I wonder if you cannot move the TV stand a little since it’s too close to the cupboard, so it might scratch your TV stand when you open it.

“I can only imagine what your permanent house will look like. You are talented.”

Source: Briefly News