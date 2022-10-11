One young lady is over the moon after landing a beautiful, double-storey home, fulfilling a dream she’s had since childhood

Instagram user, Desiree Baloyi, celebrated her win on Instagram with a video of the gorgeous, five-bedroom masterpiece

Many congratulated the stunner for the amazing achievement and left her the sweetest messages in the comment section of her post

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A gorgeous woman has taken to social media to celebrate obtaining a lovely five-bedroom home, noting that her younger self would be proud of the achievement.

Desiree Baloyi is proud of her new home. Image: Desiree Baloyi/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Desiree Baloyi posted a video of the place on Instagram and was thrilled about the luxurious, double-story masterpiece.

The young woman smiled broadly on the clip as she relished her special moment of moving into the new home.

It’s so amazing to see huns doing things for themselves and proudly flexing with their milestones.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Desiree’s caption read:

“Kwami. Dear eight-year-old me, we’ve done it. A five-bedroom double-storey house as promised. Title Deed gang.”

Let’s take a peek at the incredibly inspirational clip shared by the hard-working babe:

So many people noted how inspired they were by the breathtaking woman, congratulating her warmly.

Here are some of the top reactions:

reneiloe_ntsoaki is wowed:

“This is huge. Congratulations.”

jennifer_rendie said:

“Congratulations, Des. So happy for you! What a beautiful home.”

_i_triumph reacted:

“Congratulations, Des. This is so major. Wow.”

adziambei_m added:

“Big girl things! Congratulations.”

khanyisile_c wrote:

“Beautiful house! Congratulations.”

rirhandzu_sibuyi noted:

“Congratulations to you, babes.”

__shatadi is inspired:

“Wow, congratulations, Des!”

20-year-old Pretoria-based entrepreneur purchases R900k lux apartment, Mzansi praise, young babe’s moves

In a related story by Briefly News, a 20-year-old babe from Pretoria is getting the bag and inspiring her peers, with the young woman recently purchasing an apartment worth a whopping R900k.

Noluvu Ntokazi Hlakati is coming for everything she deserves, with the young lady an author, entrepreneur, and student at Tswane University of Technology. Mzansi social media users were incredibly impressed with the go-getter hun and congratulated her in the comment section of a post shared on Facebook. What an inspiring young stunner. This sis clearly knows what she wants in life, and we couldn’t be prouder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News