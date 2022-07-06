A 20-year-old babe from Pretoria is getting the bag and inspiring her peers, with the young woman recently purchasing an apartment worth R900k

Noluvu Ntokazi Hlakati is coming for absolutely everything she deserves, with the young lady an author, entrepreneur, and student at TUT

Mzansi social media users were incredibly impressed with the go-getter hun and congratulated her in the comment section of a post shared on Facebook

A beautiful young lady from Pretoria is making big moves and recently purchased her very first apartment worth a whopping R900k at the tender age of 20.

The brilliant woman is proving that one does not need to wait for a specific age to start their journey to success, with the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student a hard-working entrepreneur and author.

Noluvu Ntokazi Hlakati owns an entire lux crib worth R900k. Image: Noluvu Ntokazi Hlakati/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Noluvu Ntokazi Hlakati is also an entire student teacher and describes herself as a wellness coach and entrepreneur. What an inspirational and determined young lady she is!

The hun will soon be bagging her degree from TUT with academics and learning a huge part of the perseverant lady’s life.

In the comment section of a post by Briefly News on Facebook, social media users congratulated the young hun on purchasing her first home. Many netizens were incredibly inspired by Noluvu and her drive to succeed.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Mmasape Marcous Nong said:

“Congratulations, tell her that I’m single.”

Wisee Njapha added:

“Congratulations to the hun.”

Lungile Ciliza wrote:

“Congrats, girl.”

Source: Briefly News