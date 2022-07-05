A thrilled babe from Johannesburg has set social media ablaze by posting cute snaps of herself after she officially became an attorney

Omolola Botsane, who graduated from the University of the Free State, looked super amped in the pics posted outside the Gauteng High Court

LinkedIn peeps were incredibly stoked for the young lady, with her post flooded with congratulatory messages

A beautiful Johannesburg-based young lady was incredibly excited after being admitted as an attorney to the high court and posted cute snaps with her mom online to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

The journey to becoming a lawyer is never easy and this stunner deserves all the bells and whistles for the memorable milestone.

Omolola Botsane is an associate lawyer at a firm called Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc. Image: Omolola Botsane/LinkedIn.

Omolola Botsane, who graduated with her Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Free State, works at a firm called Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc as an associate lawyer.

In the snaps posted on LinkedIn, the young lady looked positively thrilled with her accomplishment, as she flexed with her achievement outside the Gauteng High Court.

The caption of the attorney’s post read as follows:

“So, I did a thing! Finally, an admitted attorney. A big thank you to Advocate Lebogang Phaladi for moving my application.”

Social media users thrilled for young lawyer

LinkedIn users congratulated the young woman on the amazing milestone and encouraged her to keep dreaming and reaching more wonderful career accolades.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Nomusa Hlatshwayo said:

“Good luck with your profession, the sky is the limit dear.”

SIKHULILE MKHONZA reacted:

“Congratulations, beautiful.”

Sihle N added:

“Congratulations on your hard work.”

Source: Briefly News