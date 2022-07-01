A pretty young lady from Johannesburg has taken to LinkedIn to reflect on how vital it is for people to obtain a good education

Molebogeng Mompei was styled up in her graduation gear, smiling from ear to ear because of her latest accomplishment

Social media users keenly congratulated the lovely young woman, agreeing with her wise words on the importance of schooling

A pretty Mzansi woman is relishing the fruits of her labours and took to social media to celebrate her graduation from Boston Media House.

The wise young hun, who obtained a qualification in media management, also spoke about how important it is to have a good educational foundation and looked absolutely thrilled with her accomplishment.

Molebogeng Mompei looked flawless on her graduation day. Image: Molebogeng Mompei/LinkedIn and Molebogeng Mompei/Facebook.

Molebogeng Mompei, who works at Vicinity Media as a campaign manager, looked so lovely in her graduation gear and smiled broadly on the snap shared on LinkedIn, with the post captioned:

“Malcolm X said education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.”

LinkedIn users excited for young lady’s achievement

Social media users were super amped for the graduate and wished her the best of luck for the future.

sabelo makhanya wrote:

“Congratulations are in order hey.”

Jacques Roux said:

“Wow, so proud of you! Keep onward and upward. Your quote couldn't be truer; if you fail to plan you plan to fail and this is such an achievement.”

Faseeha Abrahams added:

“Well done Molly!”

