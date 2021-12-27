Who is Jenine Wardally? Age, spouse, career, personal life, net worth, profiles

Jennie Wardally is an American business lady, philanthropist and celebrity spouse. She is famous for being the wife of Juwan Howard, a former NBA athlete and current basketball coach at the University of Michigan. The couple has been together since 2002, and their bond keeps getting stronger as they age. How well do you know Juwan Howard's wife, Jenine Wardally?

Wardally is an entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. Photo: @jeninehoward

Source: Instagram

The Chicago native had an impressive NBA career in the 1990s and the 2000s. He was a valuable athlete for the University of Michigan Wolverines from 1991 to 1994. He was then drafted to join the Washington Bullets in 1994 and proceeded to play for other NBA teams, including Miami, Portland, Charlotte, Houston, Denver, and Dallas. Juwan was an assistant coach for the Miami Heats from 2013 to 2019 and then returned to his former school, the University of Michigan, as the head coach.

Jenine Wardally's profile summary and bio

Full name: Jenine Wardally

Jenine Wardally Jenine Wardally's birthday: 7th February 1975

7th February 1975 Age: 46 years in 2021

46 years in 2021 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence: South Florida

South Florida Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Jenine Wardally's height: Not known

Not known Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Former NBA athlete Juwan Howard (since 2002)

Former NBA athlete Juwan Howard (since 2002) Children: Two sons, Jace and Jett Howard

Two sons, Jace and Jett Howard Parents: George Wardally and Jermin Ruby

George Wardally and Jermin Ruby Siblings: Three sisters including, Maya, Shakira, and Liesha

Three sisters including, Maya, Shakira, and Liesha Profession: Businesslady, philanthropist, singer, author

Businesslady, philanthropist, singer, author Known for: Being the wife of Juwan Howard

Being the wife of Juwan Howard Instagram: @jeninehoward

@jeninehoward Twitter: @J9Howard

@J9Howard Net worth: Approximately $1 million in 2021

Early life and family

Juwan's spouse was born on 7th February 1976 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Jenine Wardally's age is 46 years in 2021. Her parents are George Wardally and Jermin Ruby, and she grew up alongside three siblings, namely Maya, Shakira, and Liesha. She is yet to reveal where she went to school.

Jenine Wardally's spouse and children

Jenine Wardally posing with her boys (right) and husband (left). Photo: @jeninehoward

Source: Instagram

Jenine Wardally and athlete Juwan Howard first met at an event hosted by the NBA player Alonzo Morning and quickly took a liking for each other. Jenine and Juwan tied the knot in July 2002, shortly after welcoming their first-born son, Jace Howard.

The couple's sons seem to be following in their father's footsteps as basketball athletes. Jace plays for the University of Michigan, where his dad used to play, and he is also the current coach. Their second son, Jett, was born in 2003, and he is currently in high school at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Juwan has four other children from three previous relationships.

Wardally and Juwan tied the knot in 2002. Photo: @jeninehoward

Source: Instagram

What does Juwan Howard's wife do for a living?

Jenine Wardally is involved in numerous business ventures. She is the founder of The Juice Foundation, aimed at creating cancer awareness and helping people avoid the ailment by leading a healthy lifestyle. She was inspired to start the foundation after her brother-in-law, Juice, was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2008.

She is a published author and has written two books, including Sons of the Dawns and Sons of the Dawn: A Basque Odyssey. Juwan Howard's wife is also a talented vocalist, according to her bio on The Juice Foundation website.

Jenine Wardally's net worth

Juwan Howard's spouse has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2021. The two-time NBA champion has an approximate net worth of $80 million. Juwan was the first NBA athlete to get a $100 million contract and used to get a salary of about $15 million as a player.

Wardally founded The Juice Founded to create cancer awareness. Photo: @jeninehoward

Source: Instagram

Social media presence

Juwan Howard's wife is active on social media, where she uploads pictures and videos of her adventures and family. Jenine Wardally's Instagram has over 53,000 followers. On the other hand, Jenine Wardally's Twitter has more than 12.7 thousand followers.

Jenine Wardally is a hard-working woman with many hats. She is a loving wife and mother who has kept her family together for almost two decades. Her love for society has also driven her to engage in philanthropic ventures that shape the community into achieving a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.

