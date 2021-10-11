Brynn Cameron: age, kids, ex, spouse, family, height, profiles, net worth

Brynn Cameron is a former women's basket athlete for USC Trojans and is famous because of her relationship with NBA star Blake Griffin. The two dated for eight years, from 2009 to 2017, and share two adorable kids. How well do you know Blake Griffin's ex-fiancé? Keep reading to learn more.

Brynn Cameron is Blake Griffin's ex-girlfriend. Photo: @bestgug

Source: Twitter

Brynn remains famous even after the end of her high-profile relationship with Blake Griffin. So, what has she been up to since the split? Did she find new love? Here is a detailed Brynn Cameron biography.

Brynn Cameron's profile summary and bio

Full name: Brynn Elaine Cameron

Brynn Elaine Cameron Date of birth: 8th July 1986

8th July 1986 Brynn Cameron's age: 35 years in 2021

35 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Van Nuys, Los Angeles in California, United States

Van Nuys, Los Angeles in California, United States Current residence: Manhattan

Manhattan Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)

5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Religion: Christianity

Christianity Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Greyish blue

Greyish blue Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-fiancé: NBA star Blake Griffin (2009 to 2017), former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart

NBA star Blake Griffin (2009 to 2017), former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart Brynn Cameron's children: 3 including Cole Cameron Leinart, Finley Elaine Griffin, and Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin

3 including Cole Cameron Leinart, Finley Elaine Griffin, and Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin Parents: Stan and Cathy

Stan and Cathy Siblings: 3 including Colby, Emily, and Jordan

3 including Colby, Emily, and Jordan Alma mater: University of Southern California (Sociology degree), Newbury Park High School in California

University of Southern California (Sociology degree), Newbury Park High School in California Profession: Former athlete

Former athlete Sport: College female basketball

College female basketball Known for: Dating NBA star Blake Griffin from 2009 to 2017

Dating NBA star Blake Griffin from 2009 to 2017 Brynn Cameron's Instagram: @brynn_cameron

@brynn_cameron Net worth: Approximately $755,000

Early life

How old is Brynn Cameron? The former basketball athlete was born on the 8th of July 1986 in Van Nuys, Los Angeles in California, United States, and is 35 years old in 2021. Her parents are Cathy and Stan Cameron. She has three siblings: sister Emily and brothers Colby and Jordan.

Brynn Cameron's brother, Jordan Cameron, is an National Football League athlete. He used to play as a tight end for the Cleveland Browns between 2011 and 2014 and later joined the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

Education

The California native attended Newbury Park High School, from where she graduated in 2004. She then went to the University of Southern California to pursue a degree in sociology. She joined the USC Trojans as a freshman and went on to become one of the top scorers for the women's basketball team by the time she was graduating.

Brynn Cameron's spouse

Brynn Cameron and NBA star Brynn Cameron dated for 8 years and have two kids. Photo: @zesty_celebrity

Source: Twitter

The former basketball athlete has never been officially married and is single as of 2021. Her well-known relationship was with NBA star Blake Griffin. The two met in 2009 and dated for eight years until 2017. Blake called off their engagement a week before their planned marriage ceremony due to a prenup disagreement. They have two adorable kids together, son Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin, born in 2013, and daughter Finley Elaine Cameron-Griffin, born in 2016.

She filed a palimony lawsuit against the NBA star in February 2018. She claimed Blake was not present in their two kids' lives and had quit supporting her financially after starting to pursue a relationship with model Kendal Jenner. The legal accusation was settled in January 2019.

Before meeting basketball player, the former athlete dated former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart while still studying at the University of Southern California. They share a son called Cole Cameron Leinart. Brynn Cameron and Matt Leinart broke up when she was expectant.

What does Brynn Cameron do?

Blake Griffin's ex-fiancé used to play basketball for the USC Trojans. Photo: @brynncameronfan

Source: Instagram

Blake Griffin's ex-girlfriend is a former NCAA women basketball athlete who used to play for the USC Trojans during her college days. After graduation, she started working as a sports marketer and interior designer but had to quit to care for her kids upon Blake's insistence. It is not clear what she is doing today.

Brynn Cameron's net worth

Blake Griffin's ex-fiancé has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to PlayersBio. She receives a $32,000 monthly child support settlement from Blake Griffin. She also gets $180,000 maintenance per year from quarterback Matt Leinart.

Brynn Cameron's house is an extensive mansion located in Manhattan Beach, South Bay Community. The house was part of the settlement she received from the NBA athlete.

Brynn Cameron chose to stay away from the limelight after her widely publicized palimony lawsuit against Blake Griffin. Little is known about her current life, but it seems co-parenting with her baby daddies is going well.

READ ALSO: Carrie James: Everything you need to know about Sean Murray wife

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Sean Murray's wife, Carrie James. Sean is a renowned Hollywood actor best recognized for his role as Agent Timothy in NCIS.

Carrie James has managed to build a successful and independent career as a businesswoman and women's rights activist. She has been married to Sean Murray since 2005, and they are blessed with two beautiful children.

Source: Briefly.co.za