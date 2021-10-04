Carrie James: Everything you need to know about Sean Murray's wife

Carrie James is an American business lady and a former teacher in Los Angeles. She is best recognized for being Sean Murray's wife since 2005. Sean Murray is a successful Hollywood actor known for his role as Agent Timothy McGee in the NCIS CBS series. How well do you know his beautiful wife? This article has everything you need to know.

Despite being the wife of a famous actor, Carrie James has managed to build a successful career of her own. Her zeal to champion women empowerment since the early 2000s is admirable. Below is a detailed Carrie James bio for more on her life, marriage and business.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Carrie James Murray

Carrie James Murray Carrie James' birthday: Not known

Not known Carrie James' age: Not known

Not known Nationality: American

American Eye colour: Grey

Grey Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Sean Murray since 2005

Sean Murray since 2005 Carrie James' children: Caitlyn Melissa and River James

Caitlyn Melissa and River James Education: San Francisco State University (Social Work degree), Antioch University - Los Angeles (Master's degree in Education Leadership)

San Francisco State University (Social Work degree), Antioch University - Los Angeles (Master's degree in Education Leadership) Profession: Activist, entrepreneur, a former teacher

Activist, entrepreneur, a former teacher Known for: Being the wife of actor Sean Murray

Being the wife of actor Sean Murray Instagram: @fabulouscm

@fabulouscm Twitter: @carrie_murray

@carrie_murray LinkedIn: @Carrie Murray

Early life and education

Carrie James is selective when it comes to sharing her personal life with the public. Nothing is known about her early life, date of birth and family.

Sean Murray's wife is an alumnus of San Francisco State University, where she did a Bachelor's degree in Social Work, majoring in Domestic Violence between 1995 and 1999. She then went to Antioch University, Los Angeles, to pursue a Master's degree in Education Leadership, majoring in Social Justice from 2002 to 2004

Marital life

Carrie James has been married to Sean Murray since 2005. The couple has two gorgeous children, daughter Caitlyn Melissa and son River James. The entrepreneur often posts photos of her teenage girl and pre-teen son on social media.

What does Sean Murray's wife do?

Sean Murray's spouse has been a women's rights activist since graduating from college. She worked as a court advocate before returning to school for her Master's degree. She later became a teacher at an LAUSD public charter school. She was at the institution for 15 years and rose the ranks to become an administrator and later a Principal.

In 2011, James quit teaching and decided to establish her facility: Prestique Academy of Innovation and Technology. After two years, she closed the school in 2015 to establish Business Relationship Alliance (BRA). The core business of the organization is to build a network of female entrepreneurs.

Carrie James' net worth

James is a hard-working woman with a thriving business, but her net worth is yet to be made public. On the other hand, husband Sean Murray has an estimated net worth of $8 million for being a successful Hollywood entertainer.

Carrie James' business is doing well because it is her passion to see women succeeding. Since establishing the BRA female networking company, Sean Murray's wife has helped many women gain a balance between managing their families and doing business because of easier networking.

