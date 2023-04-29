Did Rhonda McCullough remarry? Facts about Bernie Mac's wife

Bernard Jeffrey McCullough, better known as Bernie Mac, was an American actor and comedian from Chicago's South Side. With stand-up comedy as his forte, he joined the likes of Steve Harvey and DL Hughley in the comedy film, The Original Kings of Comedy. Bernie Mac married his high school sweetheart, Rhonda McCullough, stirring questions about her whereabouts. Did she remarry?

Rhonda McCullough has one grandchild, Jasmine, born in 2007, a year before her husband's death. Photo: Timothy Hiatt

Source: Getty Images

Bernie Mac lived a wholesome life and was open about his health struggles. He died in August 2008, leaving behind Rhonda McCullough, his wife of over 30 years and their daughter. Did Bernie Mac's wife remarry? Go through these facts about Rhonda's life as a celebrity wife and what happened to her after her husband's death.

Rhonda McCullough's profile summary and bio

Full name Rhonda McCullough Gender Female Date of birth 1958 Age 65 years (in 2023) Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 165 cm or 5'5" Body measurements 32-24-33 inches or 81-61-84 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Mary Simmons Marital status Married (Bernie Mac, 1977-2008, Horace Gilmore, 2011 to date) Children 1 (Je'Niece McCullough) School Chicago Vocational High School Profession Film producer Net worth $200,000

Is Rhonda McCullough still alive?

Yes, she is. Nevertheless, she prefers a private life; hence, there are no public updates about her whereabouts.

Rhonda McCullough's age

She was born in 1958, but her birthdate is not publicly available. She turns 65 in 2023.

Education and career

Rhonda and Bernie Mac were high school lovers at Chicago Vocational High School. It is unclear whether she furthered her education. She secured a career as a film and TV producer. Outlined below are Rhonda McCullough's movies:

Oprah: Where Are They Now? (2016)

(2016) Unsung Hollywood (2015)

(2015) Unsung Hollywood (2014)

(2014) I Ain’t Scared of You: A Tribute to Bernie Mac (2011)

(2011) Biography (2003)

What is Rhonda McCullough doing now?

Bernie Mac's widow is also the overseer of the entire Bernie Mac estate and the president of the Bernie Mac Foundation. The foundation focuses on combating sarcoidosis, the inflammatory disease that Bernie Mac was diagnosed with years before his death.

Bernie Mac

Was Bernie Mac married at the time of his death? Bernie Mac and Rhonda McCullough legalised their union on 17th September 1977. The couple stayed married until Bernie Mac died.

After losing his mother to cancer (his brother, father and grandmother died not long after), Mac realised the healing power of laughter. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Bernie Mac?

Bernie Mac was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, which constantly attacked his lungs. He was admitted to a hospital in July 2008 and spent three weeks in the ICU. He went into cardiac arrest and subsequently died on 9th August 2008.

How old was Bernie Mac when he died?

He was born on 5th October 1957 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He was 50 years old when he died.

Did Bernie Mac have any children?

Bernie Mac and his wife had their daughter, Je'Niece, in 1978. Je'Niece is married to Theartris Childress III, and they have a daughter, Jasmine, born in 2007. She is an alumnus of Xavier University in Los Angeles.

Je'Niece is an acclaimed writer and speaker. Photo: Zbigniew Bzdak

Source: Getty Images

Did Bernie Mac's wife get married again?

Three years after her husband's death, Rhonda married Horace Gilmore, answering the question, who is Horace Gilmore married to? They live private lives away from the public. As a result, little is known about Rhonda McCullough's new husband.

Rhonda McCullough's net worth

Her net worth is approximately $200,000. Her late husband is worth $10 million post-humously.

Bernie Mac is remembered as an American actor and comedian. His career spanned three decades, making him a household name, especially in stand-up comedy. Since little was known about Rhonda McCullough, these details about her life keep you up with where she is. She married Horace Gilmore, and the two live a private life.

