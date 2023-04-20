Meet Andrew Schulz's wife, stand-up comedian Emma Turner
Emma Schulz is an American program manager scaling the heights of the corporate world and a celebrity spouse. She is best known as Andrew Schulz's wife. Her husband is an acclaimed comedian, actor, podcaster, director, producer and writer. She prefers a private life; therefore, Emma Turner's biography gives glimpses into her life.
Fans know Emma Turner for her association with Andrew Schulz. As a result, fans are often curious to learn more about her life before meeting her husband. Others are interested to know more about what she does for a living. Go through her biography as it unpacks her life.
Emma Turner's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Emma Kathryn Turner
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|14th February 1995
|Age
|28 years old (as of April 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Santa Barbara, California, USA
|Current residence
|New York City, New York, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|168 cm or 5'6"
|Weight
|56 kg or 123 lbs
|Body measurements in inches
|34-28-36
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-71-91
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Kristin
|Father
|Quentin
|Siblings
|2 (Derek and Will Turner)
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Andrew Schulz
|College
|NYU Stern School of Business, New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study
|Profession
|Businessperson
|Net worth
|$250,000
Emma Turner's age
Emma is 28 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 14th February 1995 in the USA, making her an American national.
Early life and education
Emma grew up as Kristin and Quentin Turner's only daughter. She has two brothers, Derek Turner and Will Turner. Her family home is in Santa Barbara, California, USA.
Emma attended New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fiction and Fashion. She later proceeded to the NYU Stern School of Business to further her studies. Turner graduated in 2022 with a master's in Business Administration.
What is Emma Turner Schulz's job?
According to Emma Turner's LinkedIn, she has worked for notable establishments like Mastercard and Re/Done. She currently works as an AI/ML program manager for Apple. Apart from Emma Turner's job, she is also the founder and CEO of Blistered Peppers.
Emma Turner's husband
Emma Turner married Andrew Schulz in Montecito, California, on 18th December 2021. So, who is Andrew Schulz? Andrew is famously known as an American stand-up comedian, TV producer, actor and podcaster. He is also known for his work on MTV2's Guy Code. As an actor, he has appeared in Sneaky Peter, the Amazon original series, and Schulz Saves America, the Netflix special.
Andrew has also been featured in the following movies:
|Movie
|Year
|White Men Can't Jump
|2023
|You People
|2023
|Feast of the Seven Fishes
|2019
|No Safe Spaces
|2019
|Write When You Get Work
|2018
|The Female Brain
|2017
|Funny Pains
|2017
|Victor
|2015
|Bronx Warrants
|2012
Schultz has also been featured in the following TV shows:
|TV shows
|Year
|Fake News at Night
|2018
|Crashing
|2018
|There's... Johnny!
|2017
|Acting Out
|2016
|Guy Code vs. Girl Code
|2016
|Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne
|2016
|Sneaky Pete
|2015-2017
|Benders
|2015
|Last Call with Carson Daly
|2014
How old is Andrew Schulz?
Emma is 12 years younger than her husband, born on 30th October 1983.
Does Andrew Schulz have a brother?
Yes, he does. His brother, Greg Schulz, is a founder and senior analyst at StorageIo. He is also the author of The Green and Virtual Data Centre and Storage Networks.
Does Andrew Schulz have siblings?
Yes, he does. He only has one brother, Greg Schulz.
Emma Turner's net worth
Most sources allege that her net worth is approximately $250,000. Her husband is worth $4 million, earned from his career in the entertainment industry.
Besides being Andrew Schulz's wife, Emma Turner is equally making boss moves on the sidelines. She is not on social media, although her husband shares her photos on his social media platforms.
