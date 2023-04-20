Meet Andrew Schulz's wife, stand-up comedian Emma Turner

Emma Schulz is an American program manager scaling the heights of the corporate world and a celebrity spouse. She is best known as Andrew Schulz's wife. Her husband is an acclaimed comedian, actor, podcaster, director, producer and writer. She prefers a private life; therefore, Emma Turner's biography gives glimpses into her life.

Andrew Schulz got married to Emma Turner in December 2021.

Fans know Emma Turner for her association with Andrew Schulz. As a result, fans are often curious to learn more about her life before meeting her husband. Others are interested to know more about what she does for a living. Go through her biography as it unpacks her life.

Emma Turner's profile summary and bio

Full name Emma Kathryn Turner Gender Female Date of birth 14th February 1995 Age 28 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Santa Barbara, California, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 168 cm or 5'6" Weight 56 kg or 123 lbs Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kristin Father Quentin Siblings 2 (Derek and Will Turner) Marital status Married Husband Andrew Schulz College NYU Stern School of Business, New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study Profession Businessperson Net worth $250,000

Emma Turner's age

Emma is 28 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 14th February 1995 in the USA, making her an American national.

Early life and education

Emma grew up as Kristin and Quentin Turner's only daughter. She has two brothers, Derek Turner and Will Turner. Her family home is in Santa Barbara, California, USA.

Emma attended New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fiction and Fashion. She later proceeded to the NYU Stern School of Business to further her studies. Turner graduated in 2022 with a master's in Business Administration.

What is Emma Turner Schulz's job?

According to Emma Turner's LinkedIn, she has worked for notable establishments like Mastercard and Re/Done. She currently works as an AI/ML program manager for Apple. Apart from Emma Turner's job, she is also the founder and CEO of Blistered Peppers.

Andrew Schulz at the SiriusXM Studios in May 2018 in New York City.

Emma Turner's husband

Emma Turner married Andrew Schulz in Montecito, California, on 18th December 2021. So, who is Andrew Schulz? Andrew is famously known as an American stand-up comedian, TV producer, actor and podcaster. He is also known for his work on MTV2's Guy Code. As an actor, he has appeared in Sneaky Peter, the Amazon original series, and Schulz Saves America, the Netflix special.

Andrew has also been featured in the following movies:

Movie Year White Men Can't Jump 2023 You People 2023 Feast of the Seven Fishes 2019 No Safe Spaces 2019 Write When You Get Work 2018 The Female Brain 2017 Funny Pains 2017 Victor 2015 Bronx Warrants 2012

Schultz has also been featured in the following TV shows:

TV shows Year Fake News at Night 2018 Crashing 2018 There's... Johnny! 2017 Acting Out 2016 Guy Code vs. Girl Code 2016 Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne 2016 Sneaky Pete 2015-2017 Benders 2015 Last Call with Carson Daly 2014

How old is Andrew Schulz?

Emma is 12 years younger than her husband, born on 30th October 1983.

Andrew Schulz on stage during Flagrant 2: No Easy Buckets With Andrew Schulz, Akaash Singh & Kazeem Famuyide in February 2018 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Does Andrew Schulz have a brother?

Yes, he does. His brother, Greg Schulz, is a founder and senior analyst at StorageIo. He is also the author of The Green and Virtual Data Centre and Storage Networks.

Does Andrew Schulz have siblings?

Yes, he does. He only has one brother, Greg Schulz.

Emma Turner's net worth

Most sources allege that her net worth is approximately $250,000. Her husband is worth $4 million, earned from his career in the entertainment industry.

Besides being Andrew Schulz's wife, Emma Turner is equally making boss moves on the sidelines. She is not on social media, although her husband shares her photos on his social media platforms.

