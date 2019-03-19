The Pretoria Zoo entrance fees, activities, and camping costs for 2022

The National Zoological Gardens of South Africa, commonly known as the Pretoria Zoo, is an 85-hectare garden home to numerous species of amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals. It is a great spot for tourists, school groups, and families to visit. It is also the largest zoo in South Africa and among the best-ranked ones in the world. How much is the Pretoria Zoo entrance fee?

The Pretoria Zoo was founded in 1899 by J.W.B Gunning and has since become one of the best spots for animal viewing in Pretoria.

Everything you need to know about the Pretoria Zoo

Here is a breakdown of all facts about the popular zoological gardens.

Where is the Pretoria Zoo situated?

The zoo is located at 232 Boom Street in Pretoria, 5.4 kilometres from the world-famous Pretoria University. It occupies 85 hectares and receives about 600,000 visitors each year. There are 93 reptile species, 202 bird species, 190 fish species and over 200 mammal species at the zoo.

The garden is subdivided into the aviary and other enclosures near the entrance, the African Savanna section in the middle and the reptile section along the western end.

How much is the entrance fee at the Pretoria Zoo?

The Pretoria Zoo entrance fee in 2022 depends on one’s age and whether they are visiting the zoological gardens in a student group. Still, everyone aged 2 years and above must pay a fee before being allowed into the zoo. Here is a look at the current entry fees.

Children (2-15 years old): R75

R75 Adults: R110

R110 Parking fee (per vehicle): R25

R25 Student groups (Monday to Wednesday): R45

R45 Student groups (Thursday to Friday): R65

Other Pretoria Zoo prices in 2022

Besides the entrance fees, one can incur other charges at the zoo depending on the activities they decide to undertake. Here is a breakdown of the common additional charges.

Single-seater pushcarts: R60 per day

Double-seater pushcarts: R80 per day

4-Seater golf cart for 1 hour: R100

4-Seater golf cart for 2 hours: R200

6-Seater golf cart for 1 hour: R150

One-way cableway trip per child: R20

Two-way cableway trip per child: R25

One-way cableway trip per adult: R25

Two-way cableway trip per adult: R35

Ride on the big wheel: R4

Ride on the Choo-Choo train: R5

Can you camp at the Pretoria Zoo?

Yes, you can. There are several camping spots in the zoo that can accommodate different group sizes. Here is a look at the camping fees for children, adults, and groups.

Camping fee per child: R110

Camping fee per adult: R165

Camping fee per child in a student group: R95

What animals can be found at the Pretoria Zoo?

Here is a list of some of the animals one can expect to see at the zoo.

Bears

Black Rhinoceros

Elephants

Giraffes

Lions

Sharks

Pygmy Hippopotamus

Western Lowland Gorilla

White Tigers

Zebra

What are the animal feeding times at the Pretoria Zoo?

The different animals at the zoological gardens are fed at different times. Here is a look.

Lions and tigers: 2:30 on alternate days

2:30 on alternate days Penguins: 3 times daily at 9:30, 12:00 and 15:30

3 times daily at 9:30, 12:00 and 15:30 Bears: 9:30 to 10:00 every day

9:30 to 10:00 every day Elephants: 10:30 every day

10:30 every day Sharks: Wednesday and Sunday at 12:00

Wednesday and Sunday at 12:00 Red river hawks: 14:00 daily

14:00 daily Vultures: Wednesday and Sunday at 14:00

What are the things to do at the Pretoria Zoo?

There are numerous activities one can engage in at the zoo. Here are some of the most common and interesting ones.

Animal viewing

This is the primary activity at the zoological gardens. Visitors take a walk through the zoo, viewing the different land, air, and sea animals.

Camping

If you are feeling adventurous, you can choose to extend your stay past the regular hours by camping overnight. Camping is allowed on Fridays and Saturdays from the beginning of September to the end of March.

When planning for a camp, feel free to carry your own food, camping gear, and cooking equipment. You will be provided with electric power to boil water. All campers have to vacate the premises by 7:30 am the following day.

Wild dog night run

The wild dog night run is sponsored by a company known as Trail Adventures. Visitors who choose to undertake this fun activity get to choose between the 4-kilometre and the 8-kilometre run through the gardens. You will be expected to bring a flashlight to the event.

Children’s parties

If you or your children are animal lovers, the Pretoria Zoo offers a great venue for children’s birthday parties. These events attract charges for the adults, children, and school groups involved. Here are the 2022 charges,

Adults: R165 per head

R165 per head Children: R110 per head

R110 per head School group: R95 per head

Picnics

Can you picnic at the Pretoria Zoo? Yes, you can; there are numerous picnic spots located throughout the zoological gardens where you can relax in the shade of huge trees. The picnic areas also have Braai facilities right next to the Apies River.

How do I get to the Pretoria Zoo?

Here are the different means one can use to get to the zoo.

Self-drive: If you are driving to the Pretoria Zoo, you will find ample space for R25 per vehicle. The management largely advocates for carpooling.

If you are driving to the Pretoria Zoo, you will find ample space for R25 per vehicle. The management largely advocates for carpooling. Gautrain bus service: The area is also easily accessible via public means. The Gauteng Train, commonly known as the Gautrain, leaves the Pretoria station, with its 7th stop being the Pretoria Zoo.

Is food allowed at the Pretoria Zoo?

Yes, feel free to bring your own food, drinks, and utensils. You will be provided with tables, chairs, charcoal, and braai facilities if you need them.

Can I bring alcohol to the Pretoria Zoo?

Alcohol is permitted, but only for people holding private events. Additionally, the alcohol must be limited to the specific event venue. Visitors are not allowed to walk around the zoo with alcoholic beverages.

Does the Pretoria Zoo have sharks?

Yes, the zoo welcomed two sharks a few months ago. The sharks were sourced from the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town and will remain at the zoo for three years.

Can I visit the zoo at night?

Yes, if daytime visits do not work for you, you can join a sunset safari organized by the management and even possibly extend it by camping there overnight.

Does a 2-year-old pay at the Pretoria Zoo?

Yes, everyone aged 2 years and above must pay the entrance fee.

How to become a friend of the Pretoria Zoo?

The ‘Friend of Pretoria Zoo’ is an annual membership option charged at R125 per person or R300 per family. The subscription gives members cheaper rates for the different activities. The family package accommodates three children and two adults, with an extra R30 payable per extra child.

How can I contact the Pretoria Zoo?

Here are the different contact options available.

Physical location: 232 Boom Street, Pretoria, South Africa

232 Boom Street, Pretoria, South Africa Email address: sanbi@behonest.co.za

sanbi@behonest.co.za Phone: +27(0) 12 339 2700

+27(0) 12 339 2700 Fax: +27(0) 12 323 4540

The Pretoria Zoo is undoubtedly one of the most captivating places for nature-loving people to visit in Pretoria. In addition, the wide range of activities and affordable rates make it the ideal place for families, students, and tourists.

