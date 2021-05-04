Driver license codes in SA explained: comprehensive guide and meaning

People learn how to drive to operate personal or business vehicles. Driving is an excellent career for anyone passionate about it. There are many driving job opportunities in South Africa. You can be a part-time or full-time driver, self-employed, or work for someone or an organization. This article explains what driver license codes in SA mean.

Knowing how to drive can help you land many job opportunities in SA and worldwide. For instance, you can be someone's chauffeur, drive a tourist vehicle, truck, or taxi business to make a living. You can also become a famous race car driver.

Driver license codes in South Africa explained

The government changed the South African driver's license codes in 1998. This article will help you understand the current driver's license restriction codes in SA.

What do the codes on driving licenses mean?

SA classifies driving licenses based on the European unified driving license system. Below are the four categories of driver's license codes in South Africa:

A — These are driving licenses for motorcycles.

These are driving licenses for light automobiles weighing less than 3,500 Kilos.

These are driving licenses for heavy automobiles.

These are driving licenses for combinations and articulated vehicles.

These driving licenses have subcategories. A license from a particular class cannot be used to drive vehicles under a different category. For instance, you cannot use a license for motorcycles to drive heavy automobiles.

What do the letters and numbers mean on my driving license?

Your driver's license confirms to law enforcement personnel that you can legally operate a motor vehicle in that country or state. Below is a detailed explanation of driver's license codes in South Africa:

Code A driver's license - Motorcycles

Letter A on your driving license means you only qualify to drive a motorcycle, but not just any motorcycle. The class is divided into the following categories:

Code A1 driver's license — This driver's license is for electronic cars or motorcycles with an engine capacity of less than 125 cc.

Code A driver's license — This is a driver's license for scooters, tricycles, and quadricycles above 125 cc that have no sidecar falls in this category. Speed bikes, cruisers, choppers, and touring bikes without a sidecar belong here.

Code B driver's license - Light motor vehicles

Letter B on your driver's license means you can only drive light motor vehicles. This driving license code has the following categories:

Code B driver's license — The permit authorizes you to drive goods vehicles, mini-buses, buses, or special cars (e.g., ambulance and fire-fighting vehicles) with less than 3,500 kg GVM (gross vehicle mass). The automobile can pull a light trailer of less than 750 kg GVM.

Code B5 driver's license — A code B A "5" driver's license is for those operating tractors. There is no mass limit for these vehicles.

A code B A "5" driver's license is for those operating tractors. There is no mass limit for these vehicles. Code B7 driver's license — A code B A "7" driving permit authorizes you to operate mobile machinery (e.g., forklifts and earthmoving machinery). There is no weight limit for these vehicles.

Code C driver's license - Heavy motor vehicles

The letter C code is for heavy motor automobiles that pull heavy masses. The categories under letter C include the following:

Code C1 driver's license — The permit allows you to drive automobiles in code B. You can also drive goods vehicles, mini-buses, buses, or special cars (e.g., ambulance and fire-fighting vehicles) between 3,500 to 16,000 kg GVM (gross vehicle mass). The car can pull a light trailer of less than 750 kg GVM.

Code C14 driver's license — The code CA "4" permit allows you to operate buses with more than 16,000 kg GVM (gross vehicle mass).

The code CA "4" permit allows you to operate buses with more than 16,000 kg GVM (gross vehicle mass). Code C driver's license — The permit authorizes you to drive code B and C1 automobiles. It also allows you to drive goods vehicles, mini-buses, buses, or special cars (e.g., ambulance and fire-fighting vehicles) with over 16,000 kg tares. The automobile can pull a light trailer of less than 750 kg GVM.

Code E driver's license - Combinations and articulated vehicles

A code E permit is for operating combinations and articulated automobiles. These cars have a permanent or semi-permanent pivoting mechanism that sharply negotiates corners. Subcategories in this class include:

Code EB driver's license — It authorizes you to drive code B automobiles. You can also drive articulated vehicles with up to 3,500 kg GCM (gross mass combination) and operate a rigid vehicle with up to 3,500 kg GVM (gross vehicle mass) while drawing a trailer above 750 kg GVM.

Code EC1 driver's license — The license allows you to operate code B, C1, and EB vehicles. You can also operate articulated vehicles with up to 16,000 kg GCM and drive a rigid vehicle with between 3,500 to 16,000 kg GVM while pulling a trailer above 750 kg GVM.

The license allows you to operate code B, C1, and EB vehicles. You can also operate articulated vehicles with up to 16,000 kg GCM and drive a rigid vehicle with between 3,500 to 16,000 kg GVM while pulling a trailer above 750 kg GVM. Code EC driver's license — The license authorizes you to drive B, C1, C, EB, and EC1 vehicles. You can also operate articulated automobiles with above 16,000 kg GCM and drive a rigid vehicle above 16,000 kg GVM while pulling a trailer above 750 kg GVM.

SA professional driving permit (PrDP) categories

You need a professional driving permit instead of an ordinary driving license to operate cars on the road for income. A PrDP applies to the following motor vehicle categories:

Group G — The permit authorizes you to drive goods vehicles (non-dangerous goods) and breakdown vehicles.

Group P — The PrDP allows you to operate Group G vehicles. You can also drive buses (12 passengers or less), taxis, and any other car with up to 12 passengers.

The PrDP allows you to operate Group G vehicles. You can also drive buses (12 passengers or less), taxis, and any other car with up to 12 passengers. Group D — The permit allows you to drive Group P and G vehicles and cars carrying dangerous goods.

SA learners driving license categories

Someone learning how to drive in SA can get a learner's license. It has the following categories:

Group 1 — The permit authorizes you to drive motorcycles.

Group 2 — The license allows you to operate light motor vehicles of up to 3,500 GVM.

The license allows you to operate light motor vehicles of up to 3,500 GVM. Group 3 — The permit authorizes you to operate heavy motor vehicles.

Driver's license age limits in SA

Age Type of vehicle 16 years Motorcycle up to 125 cc 18 years Motorcycle above 125 cc 17 years Learner's license for light vehicles (code 2) 18 years PrDp to carry goods only (G) 21 years PrDp to carry passengers (P) 25 years PrDp to carry dangerous goods (D) 18 years All other driver's licenses

What are the different codes on a driving license?

Below are all driver's permit codes in SA (the new and old codes):

New code Car type Description Old code A1 Cycles Motorcycles up to 125 cc without a sidecar Code 01 A1 Cycles Electrically powered cars Code 06 A1 Cycles Motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles above 125 cc without a sidecar Code 02, 03, and 016 B Lightweight vehicles Goods vehicles (non-articulated) and buses up to 3,500 GMV (trailer up to 750 kg GMV) Motor cars, motor homes, or special cars (fire-fighting vehicle, ambulance, etc.) up to 3,500 kg tares (trailer up to 750 kg GMV) Code 08 B5 Lightweight vehicles Tractor (without mass limit) Code 05 B7 Lightweight vehicles Mobile machinery (without mass limit) Code 07 C1 Heavy motor vehicles Code B vehicles Goods vehicles (non-articulated) and buses with 3,500 to 16,000 GMV (trailer up to 750 kg GMV) Motor cars, motor homes, or special cars (fire-fighting vehicle, ambulance, etc.) with 3,500 to 16,000 tares (trailer up to 750 kg GMV) Code 10 C14 Heavy motor vehicles Buses above 16,000 GMV Code 10 C Heavy motor vehicles Goods vehicles (non-articulated) and buses above 16,000 GMV (trailer up to 750 kg GMV) Motor cars, motor homes, or special cars (fire-fighting vehicle, ambulance, etc.) above 16,000 tares (trailer up to 750 kg GMV) Code 11 EB Combinations of vehicles Articulated vehicle up to 3,500 GCM Rigid vehicle up to 3,500 GMV (trailer up to 750 kg GMV) Code 8 EC1 Combinations of vehicles Articulated vehicle up to 16,000 GCM Rigid vehicle with 3,500 to 16,000 GMV (trailer above 750 kg GMV) Code 09, 10 EC Combinations of vehicles Articulated vehicle above 16,000 GCM Rigid vehicle above 16,000 GMV (trailer above 750 kg GMV) Code 11, 13, and 14

Is there a license for automatic cars in South Africa?

There is no automatic license code in South Africa. You can only drive an automatic vehicle in SA if you pass a manual vehicle driving test. If you fail the manual car test, you will have an automatic vehicle restriction on your license. Moreover, you cannot drive any manual vehicle in South Africa if you only pass an automatic vehicle driving test.

What is a code B driver's license in South Africa?

Code B was formally known as code 8. It is the most common driver's license in SA. The permit authorizes you to drive goods vehicles, mini-buses, buses, or special cars (e.g., ambulance and fire-fighting vehicles) with less than 3,500 kg GVM (gross vehicle mass). The automobile can pull a light trailer of less than 750 kg GVM. You must be 18 years or older and have a learner's license to take a code B driver's license test.

Is code 10 driver's license C1?

The South African government split code 10 into codes C1 and C14.

What is a code 10 driver's license in South Africa?

The code 10 driver's license no longer exists in South Africa. The category was divided into codes C1 or C14 licenses. C1 enables you to drive automobiles in code B. You can also drive goods vehicles, mini-buses, buses, or special cars (e.g., ambulance and fire-fighting vehicles) between 3,500 to 16,000 kg GVM (gross vehicle mass). The vehicle can pull a light trailer of less than 750 kg GVM. C14 allows you to operate buses with more than 16,000 kg GVM (gross vehicle mass).

Driver's license codes indicate to the authorities limitations or restrictions the driver has on the road. For instance, your license code restricts you to cars with a certain GVM (gross vehicle mass) and GCM (gross combined mass). GVM is the maximum loaded weight of a rigid vehicle, while GCM is the maximum loaded weight of the towing vehicle and any trailer (or trailers) being towed while driving on the road.

