Top 20 most fuel-efficient and economical cars in South Africa

Fuel economy is inarguably one of the most important factors car buyers consider when purchasing a car. An inefficient car results in high running costs, something most buyers wish to avoid. The amount of fuel a vehicle consumes depends on numerous factors including its weight, engine technology, engine capacity, and whether it has a hybrid system. Which are the most fuel-efficient cars in South Africa today?

Some of the most fuel-efficient cars in South Africa. Photo: @polosevenx, @angryauto, @_romainbmw_ (modified by author)

A car’s fuel economy is measured in litres per kilometre, miles per gallon, or kilometres per litre. For the first one, the lower the number, the better the fuel economy. For the last two, the higher the figure, the more economical a vehicle is.

Most fuel-efficient cars in South Africa

Here is a look at the 20 best fuel-efficient cars in South Africa.

1. Volkswagen Golf BlueMotion

The Volkswagen Golf BlueMotion. Photo: @ro.berto.91

This vehicle has a 4-cylinder turbo inline engine. The model that runs on diesel has stated consumption figures of about 69 mpg (3.4 litres for every 100km.) The car’s 1,600cc engine is also quite powerful and puts out 110 horsepower.

2. Fiat Tipo SW

The Fiat Tipo SW. Photo: @passione_auto_italiane

If you are looking for an affordable and frugal hatchback, you may want to consider the Fiat Tipo SW. This car entered the South African market in 2017. It comes with a 1.3-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The produces 70kW and 200Nm of torque. The car’s average fuel consumption rate is 3.7 litres/100km (about 74mpg).

3. Toyota Yaris HSD

The Toyota Yaris HSD. Photo: @medanbursamobil

This is one of the best-looking, cheap, fuel-efficient cars in South Africa. The car has a combined city and highway fuel consumption of about 3.3 litres for every 100km (71 mpg). The hybrid system is largely responsible for the remarkably impressive fuel economy of the Yaris.

4. Fiat 500

The Fiat 500. Photo: @thehoonigan1

This beautiful little car that is made in South Africa has a 0.9L TwinAir engine with turbo power that consumes an average of 30mpg. The Fiat 500 comes in a choice of manual or automatic transmissions. Both options offer a 5-speed power spread gearbox. The cost of acquiring one is also relatively low compared to high-end models.

5. Peugeot 2008 BlueHDi

The Peugeot 2008. Photo: @peugeot_zp_lionavto

With an average consumption of 3.3 litres/100km, the Peugeot 2008 is a good bargain for a compact crossover vehicle. It uses a turbo-diesel engine that delivers 68kW and 230 Nm of power and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

6. Smart ForFour

The Smart ForFour. Photo: @lucautosrl

This is one of the smallest passenger cars in today’s automotive industry. It is also among the most popular cars that are light on fuel. The ForFour comes with a 3-cylinder 1-litre petrol engine. With its 5-speed manual system or 6-speed automatic system, this little beauty consumes about 4.2 litres/100km (67 mpg) on average.

7. Audi A1 Sportback

The Audi A1 Sportback. Photo: @kaori3865

The Audi A1 1.0 TFSI SE Sportback consumes an average of 4.4L per 100km. This front-wheel drive, five-four hatchback from Audi is also among the best-handling small vehicles in the world. Its 1-litre engine delivers 160Nm and 70kW of power.

8. Volkswagen Polo 6

The VW Polo 6. Photo: @ferllygunawan

This hugely popular Volkswagen is among the most common fuel-saver cars in South Africa. It comes with a 1-litre petrol engine that produces 175Nm of torque and 70kW power. It consumes an average of 3.2 litres for every 100km (about 64mpg). Despite its tiny engine size, the Polo 6 can accelerate from 0 to 100km/hr in about ten seconds.

9. Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Easy

The Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Easy. Photo: @ermenegildo_95

This 2-cylinder 0.9-litre petrol-powered car delivers 63kW and 145Nm of power. The 4×4 trim level consumes about 4.2 litres per 100km (67.3 mpg.) while the two-wheel drive is even more economical, coming in at about 76mpg.

10. Peugeot 208 1.2 Active

The Peugeot 208 1.2 Active. Photo: @fujiauto

The Peugeot 208 1.2 Active has been available in the South African market for years. Its 1.2L petrol engine delivers 60kW and 118Nm of power and comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. With an average consumption of 4.5 litres/100km (63 mpg), the 208 is among the most fuel-efficient Peugeot vehicles in SA today.

11. Toyota Aygo

The Toyota Aygo. Photo: @flanagan6013

Toyota Aygo is one of the most fuel-efficient cars in South Africa right now. After modifications and some minor upgrades, the new model now consumes an average of 3.7 litres/100km. The vehicle has a 3-cylinder, 1-litre petrol engine that produces 53kW and 93Nm of torque. The standard model has a 5-speed manual transmission system.

12. Ford Fiesta 1.0T Trend

The Ford Fiesta 1.0T. Photo: @sciby

The Ford Fiesta comes with a 1-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which consumes an average of 4.3 litres/100km (66mpg). The engine has a power capacity of 170Nm and 74kW. A diesel variant is also available.

13. Renault Kwid 1.0 RXL

The Renault Kwid 1.0 RXL. Photo: @hipervisionenvelopamento

This beautiful Renault is one of the best small economical cars one can purchase today. It has a 1-litre, 3-cylinder engine that runs on petrol. It consumes an average of 4.4L/100km and has a power output of 52kW and 91Nm. The Kwid has become incredibly popular due to its high ground clearance, making it suitable for those who do a lot of off-roading.

14. Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt

The Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt. Photo: @mahindrakuv100

The new model of the Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt has impressive fuel efficiency. This Indian-manufactured vehicle consumes approximately 4.6 litres/100km. It comes with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine that produces 61kW of power and 115Nm of torque.

15. Suzuki Celerio/Swift 1.2 GA

The Suzuki Celerio/Swift 1.2 GA. Photo: @yashjohri9364

The light and compact Suzuki Celerio/Swift with its 1.2-litre petrol engine offers high output and exceptional fuel consumption at an average of 4.9 litres/ 100km. The manual transmission variant is among the cheapest brand-new vehicles in the country, starting at R194,900.

16. Kia Picanto 1.0

The Kia Picanto 1.0. Photo: @zuzzdrive

The Kia Picanto is a city car that has been produced by the South Korean car manufacturer, Kia, since 2003. It is also known as the Kia Morning in some markets. The Picanto is among the most economical cars in South Africa today. The car comes with a 1-litre engine that consumes about 4.4 litres/100km (54mpg) and produces 67 horsepower and 96Nm of torque.

17. Honda Accord Hybrid

The Honda Accord Hybrid. Photo: @cmarzen_209

This incredibly popular sedan consumes about 3.4 litres per 100 kilometres despite having a significantly large 2-litre engine. The Accord’s engine produces 143Kw of power, making it one of the most powerful low fuel consumption cars in today’s market.

18. Ford EcoSport 1.5

The Ford Ecosport 1.5 L Trend MT is a 5-seater crossover that has been in the South African market for a few years now. The car comes with a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine that produces 121 horsepower. The engine consumes about 4.4 litres/100 kilometres, making this the most fuel-efficient SUV in South Africa.

19. Hyundai i20 Active

The Hundai i20 Active. Photo: @showroomridez

The revamped Hyundai i20 Active has a higher ground clearance than its predecessor. The manufacturer claims that it consumes approximately 4.8 litres of fuel for every 100km travelled (about 59mpg). The i20 is loved for its higher ground clearance compared to most of its rivals.

20. BMW 120d

The BMW 120d. Photo: @tk_f20

The BMW 120d is one of the most economical cars manufactured by BMW. According to the manufacturer, the diesel variant consumes about 3.9 litres/100km. The base model comes with a 2-litre engine that outputs 190 horsepower.

Which is the cheapest car in South Africa?

The Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest brand-new vehicle in South Africa. The base model starts at R162,900.

Have you been looking for a list of the most fuel-efficient cars in South Africa? This guide has everything you need to know about the most economical sedans, hatchbacks, and small crossover SUVs in Mzansi today.

