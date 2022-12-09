Being a cabinet minister or deputy seriously pays in Mzansi. Aside from a host of sweeteners they receive, these political top dogs have luxury whips for days.

Briefly News takes a look at 13 incredible cars driven by South Africa’s ministers and their deputies.

South African ministers and their deputies are known to spend a pretty penny on luxury vehicles. Image: Stan Honda & Mark Kauzlarich

Source: Getty Images

Having a lux vehicle is a must for some but being a minister traditionally requires them to have two; one for Cape Town and another for Pretoria. A special figure is set aside for the pricy cars which fall under the category of benefits and privileges.

According to BusinessTech, Audi and BMW make the top of the list and are fan favourites among those in ministerial positions. According to TimesLIVE, ministers and their deputies spent roughly R19 million on luxury vehicles during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Here’s a list of the least to most expensive whips driven by ministers and their deputies:

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 VX A/T - R635,435

2. BMW 520d - R668,000

3. Audi Q5 TDI Quattro S Troni - R660,060

4. Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Tronic Sport - R690,000

5. Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Tronic Sport - R690,000

6. Audi A8 3.0 TDI Quattro Tiptronic - R750,000

7. The BMW 535i Sedan - R769,020

8. Mercedes Benz GLC 250D - R799,660

9. A7 Sportback 3.0 TDI Quattro - R735,700

10. Ford Everest 3.2 TDCI - R714,500

11. BMW 530 - R833,490

12. Mercedes Benz GLE 500 - R849,900

13. Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quatro - R1,015,700

Focalistic flexes his R2m Mercedes Benz C63, takes it for a spin in video, SA impressed: "I love your car"

Briefly News also reported that Focalistic has taken to his timeline to show off his brand new whip. The Ke Star hitmaker showed off one of his lux cars over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the Amapiano artist shared snaps and a video of himself taking his Mercedes Benz C63 worth around R2 million for a spin. He captioned his post:

"GHETTO GOSPEL DEZEMBA TILL 4EVA. Le monate mara?"

Source: Briefly News