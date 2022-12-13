South Africa's car fanatics enjoyed a video showing a Cape Town warehouse housing a Pagani Huayra and different supercars

The short clip showed many fancy vehicles in the background, from Rolls Royces to Lamborghinis

Mzansi peeps were astounded by the place and asked where in the mother city can they find the cars

Supercars are always a spectacle to see on the road in South Africa. A clip showing a Cape Town warehouse housing a Pagani Huayra and many expensive vehicles got peeps super excited.

A Lamborghini, Ferrari and Mercedes can be seen in the background of the warehouse, catching Mzansi's attention. Images: classicals/ TikTok

classicals, an account based on showing off the car culture in the country, shared the clip online and gather over 200 000 views. The TikTok drew the attention of many curious petrolheads who were wondering where in Cape Town is the warehouse situated.

Mzansi's vibrant car culture

The cars seen in the warehouse may have eye-watering price tags slapped on them, but the occurrence of them on the roads is somewhat common depending on the area you live in, of course.

A drive through affluent areas in Sandton will lead you to a dealership of one of the rides shown above. Not only that, some South Africans love customizing their own cars for extra speed and style.

best carspotter said:

"The Forza horizon number plates ❤️‍"

Khensani Marima mentioned:

"Selwyn got serious money."

YWAL asked:

"Bro where is it? So I can go take a look."

Xabdur07 posted:

"Suprised it never get stolen it "

Hope Goodnews Ang781 said:

"Where is this place just want to do a lil shopping Christmas is around the corner"

junkyard mentioned:

"Till some Tiktok mense find out then next thing u knw its gone "

tweekslul commented:

"Bros playing Need for Speed."

dewald_7 posted:

"Didn't even know we have such beautiful cars like this in SA."

