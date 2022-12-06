Amapiano artist Focalistic has taken to social media to show off his brand new Mercedes Benz C63 which costs a whopping R2 million

The Ke Star hitmaker took to the brand new whip for a spin and posted videos and pics on his timeline, and Mzansi is here for it

The yanos musician's followers took to his comment section to let their fave know that they love the ride that he's pushing currently

Focalistic has taken to his timeline to show off his brand new whip. The Ke Star hitmaker showed off one of his lux cars over the weekend.

Focalistic showed off his brand new R2m Mercedes Benz C63. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the Amapiano artist shared snaps and a video of himself taking his Mercedes Benz C63 worth around R2 million for a spin. He captioned his post:

"GHETTO GOSPEL DEZEMBA TILL 4EVA. Le monate mara?"

ZAlebs reports that it appears that the rapper was enjoying some time off as he also went shopping. Focalistic has been touring around the world with Nigerian superstar Davido. He has been performing overseas and making bank.

Peeps took to the star's comment section to let him know that they love his new ride.

stillsuniverse_ wrote:

"Living legend."

18areamusic said:

"PRESIDENT YA STRAATA!!!!"

sbu.62 commented:

"I love your car."

1vvsjurrgis wrote:

"This is all that matters, SUCCESS."

itss_ledi added:

"I LOVE YOUR CAR, DAWG."

Focalistic shows off Mercedes Benz E-Class and Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line

In related news, Briefly News reported that Focalistic is one of the top Amapiano artist. The Ke Star hitmaker has been touring the world with Nigerian superstar Davido.

He has been performing at sold out shows abroad and has been making bank. The young man's garage is proof that he's living the soft life he has been working hard for.

The rapper-turned-yanos artist has spent millions of rand on his whips. He just can't stop buying the Mercedes Benz brand. Taking to Instagram, the star showed off his new Mercedes Benz E-Class. The lux whip is priced from a cool R1 million.

Briefly News reported in November 2021 that Focalistic also bought himself a brand-new whip. He shared snaps of the luxurious silver-grey Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line mini bus.

