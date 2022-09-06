South African media personality Katlego Maboe has been in the news lately as he returned to SABC 3's Expresso morning show

The talented entertainer drives around in style in a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan

Maboe is an MC and became a household name on Mzansi TV screens via Expresso and his appearance on OUTsurance ads

Katlego Maboe's dramatic return to the Expresso TV show has been met with positive feedback from viewers; we take a look at what car the TV host drives.

South African media personality Katlego Maboe is smiling once again after returning to 'Expresso'. Image: Gallo Images / Dereck Green / Getty

Source: Getty Images

The presenter showed off a gleaming Mercedes-Benz C-Class W205 model powered by a turbocharged engine and uses only a nine-speed automatic gearbox to drive the rear wheels.

Mercedes-Benz assembled the W205 generation in East London, South Africa, among other facilities worldwide, which is very likely.

According to Autotrader, a W205 model is worth around R629 000 and is fitted with features such as LED headlights, an electronic tailgate, Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the infotainment system.

The W205 was a very successful model for the German carmaker, and 2.2 million units were sold during its production cycle from 2014 to 2018. The flagship C63 AMG model remains a sought-after performance model.

OUTsurance loses against Hippo after SA High Court rules in favour of Katlego Maboe

Briefly News reported that Hippo released an ad with an actor who looks like Katlego Maboe. OUTsurance took Hippo to court for using an actor who looks like their previous ambassador Katlego Maboe.

The advert caused a buzz on social media when people started speculating about why the man looked like Katlego Maboe. However, the South African High Court in Gauteng did not agree with OUTsurance that the advert was meant to ruin them.

The Gauteng High Court ruled that there was no reason for the ad with Katlego's look-alike to be removed. OUTsurance argued that the advert is misleading and places the industry in poor light.

Hippo said that they are not an insurance company, and the advert was to teach South Africans something.

Source: Briefly News