Hippo released an ad with an actor who looks like Katlego Maboe. OUTsurance took Hippo to court for using an actor who looks like their previous ambassador Katlego Maboe.

The High Court did not grant OUTsurance's application against Hippo's ad that used a Katlego Maboe look alike. Image: Instagram/@katlegomaboe

The advert caused a buzz on social media when people started speculating about why the man looked like Katlego Maboe. The South African High Court in Gauteng did not agree with OUTsurance that the advert was meant to ruin them.

Gauteng High Court dismisses OUTsurance complaint against Hippo ad

According to TimesLIVE the Gauteng High Court ruled that there was no reason for the ad with Katlego's look-alike to be removed. OUTsurance argued that the advert is misleading and places the industry in poor light. OUTsurance said:

" Some of the content is inaccurate and clearly draws inference to OUTsurance and, by association, places us in a bad light with consumers. This is our point of exception."

Hippo said that they are not an insurance company, and the advert was to teach South Africans something. They said:

"Hippo just provides a comparison tool that fetches quotes from 11 insurers and presents them to the consumer to help them make an informed decision. After that, the choice is theirs to make."

TimesLIVE reports that the court in Pretoria threw out the urgent application from OUTsurance to remove the Hippo ad.

Mzansi reacts to OUTsurance court case loss against Hippo

Outsurance's court action comes after the advert got a reaction from many netizens. After the case, tweeps dragged OUTsurance for taking on Hippo in court.

@Babeswitdaheat commented:

"I can't believe OUTsurance took Hippo to court for their recent ad. The ad doesn't say don't go with Out, it just says explore your options. Which is the right of every consumer. Come on guys, Stop crying !

@Migswagga commented:

"For me it’s the guy that looks like Katlego Maboe on the hippo advert mocking OUTsurance."

@Ntokozo__ commented:

"Hippo should have hired Katlego Maboe for this ad to really make OUTsurance mad."

@risamonnd commented:

"@OUTsurance this is a work of art, and you guys are just sour because your ads are dreary and overdone. be unique, be like."

@JabriellaM commented:

"OMG is the new hippo car insurance ad making fun of Katlego Maboe?"

@MbushoZilindile commented:

"Like I said, this ad has nandos vibes with a dash of Black twitter."

