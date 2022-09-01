Lesego Mothowamodimo drove to work and unexpectedly met an honest man selling coffee on the street and asked to take his picture

The businessman trying to make a living saw a Twitter post about his hustle and was overwhelmed by Mzansi's support in the comment section

Social media users in South Africa were so proud of the gent and wished Lehubedu Lemo the best of wishes for the future

A go-getting man selling coffee in Pretoria streets had another thing coming when one grateful customer approached him for a cup.

Lehubedu Lemo appreciated Mzansi supporters in a Tweet. Image: @LehubeduLemo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Lesego Mothowamodimo tweeted that she often wondered why people never sold coffee during traffic in the streets. To her surprise, recently on her way to work, she saw Lehubedu Lemo selling coffee and asked to take a picture of him.

In her excitement, Lesego posted the picture on Twitter and told a lovely story of meeting a man selling coffee on the R55.

By chance, Lehubedu saw a picture of himself doing rounds on social media and was overwhelmed to see the support from Mzansi netizens in the comment section of Lesego's post. Some well-known businesses also commented and offered Lehubedu private talks in the DM's.

The grateful small business entrepreneur thanked his supporters in a retweeted post and said:

"I'm the guy selling coffee and cookies on the R55. Thank you for the positive feedback."

Take a look at some of the comments below:

@silwanempi commented:

"I don't know where this is, but I'd definitely would like to pull up and support your business! I have a lot of respect for people that roll up their sleeves and build the answer to their problems!"

@MMakhos said:

"Which side of the R55? By McDonald side or by Spar side? I want to pop by tomorrow morning after dropping my son at school."

@makusagaya wrote:

"This is support. Well done. I actually feel like you doing it merely to support my kid brother here. Thank you. God bless."

