Popular music producer DJ Karri accepted Mamelodi Sundowns's invitation to meet the players and greet the fans after their 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy on Monday, 29 April 2024.

The grateful DJ shared a video via social media, showing him hugging Sundowns’ players and staff before he embraced the fans

Fans took to social media to applaud the DJ who previously reached out to help former Sundowns player Lerato Chabangu,

Mamelodi Sundowns invited DJ Karri to celebrate their victory. Image: Djkarri @Twitter / Mamelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook

DJ Karri was a new face in the Mamelodi Sundowns side as they thanked their fans after the 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy on Monday, 29 April 2024.

The music producer was invited to celebrate with the team after he supported former player Lerato Chabangu in March.

DJ Karri enjoyed spending time with Mamelodi Sundowns

Watch DJ Karri celebrate with Sundowns in the video below:

DJ Karri said via a tweet:

"Thanks for the invite, Kabo Yellow."

After the 3-0 victory, the Sundowns kept their 13-point lead atop the PSL log, with seven games left to play, and they also extended their record-breaking unbeaten streak.

Fans applaud DJ Karri

Football fans took to social media to show their love for DJ Karri, a popular figure in Mzansi, through his music and charitable work.

Rock Da Saint Moshito supports DJ Karri:

"My Bro."

Sheezz Wahh Pitori is grateful to the music producer:

"Dankoo."

Malome'Forah Treble Champions admires the hitmaker:

"We love you, DJ Karri."

Tsontso Kids Wear was impressed:

"So cool abuti."

David Makaudi is a fan:

"Karri Karri."

