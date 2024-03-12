Music producer DJ Karri showed his respect and admiration for Lerato Chabangu by spending time with the former midfielder in Thembisa

The former Bafana star, who has fallen on hard times, revealed he had nearly joined the Premiership side of Chelsea before signing for Mamelodi Sundowns in 2005

Fans took to social media to show their admiration to DJ Karri and prove Chabangu is still loved among football fans

Local music producer DJ Karri recently visited former Bafana midfielder Lerato Chabangu in Thembisa. Image: Anesh Debiky via Getty Images / DjKarri

Source: UGC

Times have been tough recently for Lerato 'Ace' Chabangu, but the former Mamelodi Sundowns star has gotten love from fans all across Mzansi and has the backing of a popular music producer, DJ Karri.

Recent reports stated Chanangu's financial situation due to his spending and past relationship resulted in him moving into his grandmother's home in Thembisa.

Lerato Chanbangu loved across Mzansi

Despite of income, Chabangu is still much-loved for his football exploits, which saw him represent Bafana 31 times while also representing PSL clubs such as Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United and Pretoria University.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

DJ Karri recently showed his respect by visiting the former midfielder in Thembisa to give him his flowers.

He posted on Instagram:

"Today I visited mfethu Lerato Chabangu, the truth of life is that we all make mistakes and everyone deserves a chance."

Chabangu nearly joined Premiership side Chelsea

During an appearance on reality show I Blew It, Chabangu stated in 2005 he had an offer from English Premiership giants Chelsea while playing for Tuks (University of Pretoria).

"That year was a busy year for me, I won many trophies at Tuks. I was scouted and moved to Chelsea while playing for Tuks. I realised that life was going to be good. I was ambitious enough to want to go that side."

Despite the attraction of plying his trade in England, Chabangu added he felt it was not the right time for him to make the move abroad and instead switched to Sundowns.

"But I was young and had a lot of growing up to do. I went back to Tuks. After some time, I was called up for COSAFA, and while we were there, they said Sundowns wanted to sign me."

Ace has the backing of fans

In reaction to DJ Karri's post on social media, football fans added their support for the 38-year-old Chabangu, stating the midfielder will once again land on his feet.

Sosa Ta Sora simply said:

"Ace."

I Am Shepozino gave their support to Chabangu:

"Ace is going to be fine ❤️"

Smarts Smarties highlighted the lack of support from Sundowns:

"Wow. Even Mamelodi Sundowns didn't reach out to their legend."

Prissy Makwela showed respect to both Changu and Karri:

"Oh man, I'm so happy that you are giving him a second chance in life. He deserves it more than anything. May God richly bless you, Karri "

Former Sundowns player secures major business deal

While Chabangu is struggling financially, Briefly News reported another former Sundowns player, Rheece Evans, is thriving after scoring a major contract in the logistics sector.

Evans, who hung up his boots in 2018, earned praise from football fans after revealing his logistics company, Transmodal Group, secured a contract with local petroleum giants, Sasol.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News