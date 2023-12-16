Lerato Chabangu opened up about the harsh reality of losing everything, from material possessions to his family's respect

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star also shared his current difficulties in generating an income

South Africans on social media are not very empathic and bashed Chabangu for squandering many chances

Lerato Chabangu shed light on the challenges that he is facing after his football career. Image: @primesportswithmahlatse/YouTube and Tony Karumba/Getty

Lerato Chabangu has recently opened up about the aftermath of his retirement from professional football.

Chabangu's life after football

Speaking candidly on the YouTube channel PrimeSportsWithMahlatse, Chabangu revealed that he is struggling financially.

The former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player said he virtually lost everything after his glory days. This included the house he had purchased for his mother and various personal possessions, reported SowetanLIVE.

Struggling to make a living

Struggling with a lack of income, he described the difficulties of facing societal judgement and trying to maintain a sense of dignity amid financial constraints.

“I only have trophies but I have lost a lot. People can judge me but I am still going on. I don’t have income but I hustle. My mom doesn’t have a home, my brother is nowhere to be found. I am living in a family house and I don’t know where my kids are."

Chabangu spoke about the challenges of adjusting to a life where an income is no longer guaranteed.

“The family is expecting that you will give back at home but there is not so much income. They are disappointed because the Chabangu name was high but now I am a laughingstock.”

SA weighs in on Chabangu's struggles

South Africans on social media expressed disappointment and criticised Chabangu for wasting numerous opportunities and his wealth on a lavish lifestyle.

Sekope Riba said:

"Can't feel sorry, he lost many second chances that were given to him. Youngsters must learn from him, He is a laughingstock."

Franklyn Barker posted:

"Another sad story of sportsmen not planning beyond retirement. This a movie we have seen a hundred times, surround yourself with the right people to get sound advice."

Malesoela Malesoela commented:

"This one was given so many chances in life. Blew all of them."

Bongani Mgubela asked:

"So must we feel sorry for him? How many second chances was he given? Hayi khanimeni kancane."

Ernest Zishiri shared:

"This is what we call a demonic spirit of poverty. It doesn't matter how many chances he may get the results will be the same. He just needs deliverance."

