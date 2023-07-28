South African people shared heartbreaking stories of how they lost their new cars within months of buying them

Some lost theirs because of financial battles, others due to accidents without insurance

People learnt a lot of lessons on how to plan better when buying a car from these stories being shared

Buying a car is a huge achievement but also a huge responsibility. These poor Souls found out the hard way, some losing their cars to financial struggles and others to unexpected accidents without having the correct insurance.

Briefly News reported on many of these heartbreaking stories, and here are just five of the trend on social media teaching people valuable life lessons.

Woman who once had ten cars tells the story of how she lost it all and is starting over, Mzansi weighs in

Mokgadi had five luxurious cars and a thriving empire until it all came crashing down. She purchased her first car at the age of 28 and couldn't resist adding more to her collection.

Starting a shuttle service that took off successfully, she gained access to credit she wasn't entirely prepared to manage. With her success came some negative influences, leading Mokgadi to make some detrimental decisions. Accumulating debt by buying more cars and other expenses, she found herself burdened with repayments she simply couldn't afford.

Woman shares sad video of repossessed car, video of truck towing it away goes viral: "Tough times don't last"

With the increasing costs caused by inflation, numerous South Africans have been financially affected, living paycheck to paycheck.

Among them, @malebanatshidi made the difficult decision to bid farewell to her Mercedes-Benz as she couldn't manage the monthly instalments any longer.

Woman says goodbye to Mazda in video after admitting it was a wrong financial decision, SA heartbroken for her

Losing one's valuables due to financial constraints can be a painful and humbling experience, and many people may feel embarrassed to share it publicly.

A South African woman named Potsiso WaMologadi M (@potso_wabokarabo) took to TikTok to share her emotional moment as her beloved Mazda car was being collected by a tow truck. She had been facing difficulties in keeping up with the payments for the car.

Woman wins car and crashes it immediately, video of how brand new whip got totalled has jaws dropping

A woman won a car competition, but her joy was short-lived as she faced an unfortunate accident soon after receiving her prize. The incident garnered significant attention, and people shared their opinions on the post, expressing sympathy and concern for her well-being.

After watching the video of the accident, netizens had many questions and began discussing some essential rules and tips to consider when getting a car for the first time. They offered advice on safe driving practices, the importance of learning to handle a new vehicle properly, and the need for comprehensive insurance coverage.

Woman shares how she lost m series BMW just a month after buying it, horrific accident left her carless

A woman was left with a heavy heart just a month after buying her dream car. Sharing her bittersweet story, the lady was showered with support.

Being able to buy your first car is a monumental milestone. This woman went big and bought a BMW M series, not knowing that unforeseen circumstances would soon arise.

