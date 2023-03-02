One lucky winner was due to get a car, but she was soon back to square one before reaching her destination with her new car

Twitter users were amazed to see how one lady was handed keys to a new Hyundai and then drove out only to wreck it

The post includes the video of what happened to the car owner before she even got onto a public road with it

A woman won a car competition, but she barely got to enjoy her car. People shared their opinions on the post showing how she had an accident.

A Twitter post went viral after a woman crashed a car she got for free from a dealership. Image: CD_Musgrave

People had many questions after watching the video. Netizens discussed some rules they have when getting a car for the first time.

Woman wins Hyundai but still ends up without a car

A post on Twitter by shows how one woman crashed her car after winning it. The lady lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a barricade.

What's the video:

Tweeps suspicious of woman's accident in Auto Pedigree parking lot

People discussed the video and tried to figure out how she ended up in a nasty crash. Mzansi loves to see others win, and many netizens thought something was wrong with the car because it did not explain how she crashed in the clip.

@SupSilverHaze commented:

"I’m convinced the gas pedal was stuck or something."

@NobuhleNdebeleN commented:

"Ah guys there was something wrong with the car, azose. You are telling me she didn't even try hit the brakes once."

@lifeofacid_ commented:

"The mini donught is killing me."

@_utalent commented:

"I really don’t understand how this could happen and why she was speeding so hard."

@Motherboarddoc1 commented:

"I heard gore when you buy your first car at least let someone else drive it because you are too excited and will cause accidents on the road."

"Idiots of note": GTIs get into T-bone crash at Dezemba party, SA drags drivers

Briefly News reported that December is the time for people to gather and party. One gathering went wrong after people used their cars used to heighten the celebration.

Cars were drifting at the event, and it all went downhill as the drivers lost control. Tweeps shared their two cents about the video, with many speculating about the two drivers.

A video by @ARG_Mara went viral after it showed two cars crashing while spinning at an event. People were gathered to party for December when disaster struck after one VW collided with another from the side.

