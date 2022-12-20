A video of December celebrations shows how things can quickly become overexcited as people got a bit more daring at an event

The clip showing cars being driven recklessly at a wild-looking party went viral just before disaster struck

Online users reacted to seeing the two cars slam into each other and many people were amused by the crash

December is the time for people to gather and party. One gathering went wrong after people used their cars used to heighten the celebration.

Two cars that were spinning at a party had people cracking jokes after they crashed into each other. Image: Twitter/ARG_Mara

Source: Twitter

Cars were drifting at the event and it all went downhill as the drivers lost control. Tweeps shared their two cents about the video with many making speculations about the two drivers.

Car accident at party has netizens in stitches

A video by went viral after it showed two cars crashing while spinning at an event. People were gathered to party for December when disaster struck as a VW collided with another, head-first.

People were thoroughly amused by the fact that they got into an accident unnecessarily. Many peeps commented on the post with jokes about the two car owners' carelessness. A second post shows just how bad the crash was.

@ARG_Mara added:

"Imagine if both drivers do not own those cars , but it's none of my business."

@kortezhernandez commented:

"This is a First For Women ad surely."

@Sasha_Bankz_ commented:

"This is beautiful to watch."

@Big_Cage commented:

"I could just smell it, I really did."

@TheUrbanBroer commented:

"VW drivers are unhinged straight."

@xolo_songca commented:

"Idiots of note."

@BryanNgobez commented:

"I see danger here."

@kumille_g commented:

"Man I am crying South Africa isn't a real place bro."

@Zami_za commented:

"WE as insurance we thank you for the evidence of negligence. Claim Declined!"

@Lunga_26 commented:

"You know K53? Now you pay R53k."

@ughramik commented:

"This was satisfying because I saw it coming and it would've been so anticlimactic if it didn't happen."

Source: Briefly News