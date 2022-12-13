A man celebrated buying a brand new car in a moving way that showed how fortunate he is in life

The Twitter user showed off how far he came since being involved in a serious car accident that totalled his Audi

The man shared pictures of the car crash that he was involved in and compared it to his current situation

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One ecstatic netizen shared a pic that left people feeling inspired after showing his experience with a fatal car crash. The man proved that he pulled through when he also shared his latest accomplishment.

A man celebrated a new car after surviving an accident and online users joined him. Image: Twitter/@george_mogwase

Source: Twitter

The guy showed off his brand-new whip, a VW, but made sure he did not forget when he was at his lowest. Online users flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Man buys new car after surviving accident

A Twitter user @George_Mogwase shared his story of surviving a serious vehicle collision. The man shows that he's fully recovered and driving as he posed next to his new car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Online users were amazed by his story and made sure to let him know. Many people commented with sweet messages on the post. Some peeps were curious to know how he afforded the car with many assuming he got a RAF (Road Accident Fund) payout.

@KeabetsweMohla5 commented:

"You're a living testimony."

@mohetloa commented:

"May God protect you my man."

@SiphesihleInn19 commented:

"Thank God you survived but as for a new car, you need to give thanks to RAF."

@PreciousMalets commented:

"You still went for the fast one. Congratulations man."

@LebohangBokako commented:

"Don't drink and drive young man."

@KGKJ3 commented:

"God is the way, truth and life."

@thato_matela commented:

"Your Prayers broer...I take them as they are."

@FentseMagane commented:

"Bless up boy."

Merc owner sacrifices car to save house after 1 year of money trouble, SA moved

Briefly News previously reported that a lady lost her beloved Mercedes-Benz after facing a rough time financially. Online users supported her when she shared the post announcing the news.

The woman shared her story about how she ended up having to trade in the car. People were touched, and they made sure to let her know that she made the right decision.

A woman @Living_Ancestor took to Twitter to announce that she no longer has her beloved Mercedes in a post

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News