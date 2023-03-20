Many modern people may be tempted to give the side-eye, but for some South Africans, polygamy is a way of life

One TikTokker may have people changing their minds about the practice as she posted glamorous pictures of her and her family.

Mzansi approved of how good they looked, and some women considered getting themselves a 'sister-wife'.

Can't get a callback? Maybe it's time to start looking into Polgomy. One women's TikTok has Mzansi rethinking the idea. The post has women of SA wishing they also had a 'sister-wife'.

@bafikilezaloonomn shared the glamorous lifestyle she shares with her husband and her husband's second wife, and people were impressed. From travelling to matching outfits - Mzansi agreed that the lifestyle suited the family.

Polygamy might be Mzansi's new choice

If a polygamous marriage looks as good as the one @bafikilezaloonomn has, then some South Africans might be willing to consider the lifestyle. The comments were flooded with people praising the family.

Watch the video here:

Musa Mseleku and other celebs are making the polygamous lifestyle more fashionable

For years it seemed like polygamy was something that South Africa was trying to phase out slowly. Only a small number of traditionalists still seemed to practise it.

But in the last few years, South Africans seemed more interested when celebrities like Musa Mseleku became ambassadors for the lifestyle. Recently, in an interview with Times Live, Musa stated,

"The hardships of polygamy are to maintain [the relationships] and to prove beyond reasonable doubt that you love this person."

Polygamy in South Africa: All the details about polygamy in South Africa

To help you understand the lifestyle, Briefly News posted a guide. This a short piece on everything you need to know about the polygamous way of life.

This might be helpful because legal rules around having multiple wives have recently changed. Mzansi should be equipped with knowledge of how this could affect them if they choose polygamy.

While modern people might find this practice strange, it is clear it is here to stay. South Africans hold polygamy dear to their hearts.

