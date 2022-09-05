King Monada is a singer, songwriter and music producer. At just 29 years old, he became a household name in South Africa after his breakthrough hit "Ska Bhora Moreki" was released in 2016. The musician is passionate about cool cars and shows them off loud and proud on social media. His favourites include a BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

30-year-old King Monada enjoys showing off luxury whips on social media. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

King Monada has an eclectic collection of cars, including a classic Mercedes, two high-performance coupes and a 4x4 SUV.

Here's a list of his cool whips:

1. BMW M4

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to BMW, the M4 is a compact performance coupe powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine with 331kW, and the power is sent to the rear wheels only.

2. Mercedes-AMG C63

According to Mercedes-Benz, the C63 Coupe sports a 6.2-litre V8 engine with over 300kW and has four exhaust pipes for a glorious engine note.

3 . Volkswagen Polo

According to Volkswagen, the Polo is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine and a touchscreen infotainment system with BlueTooth and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

4. Mercedes-Benz W123

According to Mercedes-Benz Classic, the W123 is a compact luxury sedan built between 1975 and 1986. Mercedes sold over 2.7 million models, including the four-door model.

5. Suzuki Jimny

According to Suzuki, the Jimny is a compact SUV powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is either mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.

SA's fave Makhadzi enjoys lux life with R2 million Maserati SUV after SAMAs performance disappointment

Briefly News reported that South African singer Makhadzi got over her frustrations of a disappointing performance at the 28th SAMAs by enjoying her new Maserati SUV.

The MaGear singer wasn't happy with how much time she had to prepare for her performance.

The 26-year-old's frustrations boiled over onto social media, and she posted a series of tweets detailing what took place.

Makhadzi has since deleted the tweets that said she declined to use the show's choreographers.

There was some consolation for the Limpopo musician as she collected the prize for Best Collaboration for her hit Ghanama with Prince Benza.

However, it's not all doom and gloom for Makhadzi, as a post emerged on social media of the musician posing in front of a Maserati Levante.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News