Talented actress Thuso Mbedu recently turned 34, and she shared some stunning photoshoot photos

The Woman King star marked her special day with a message of gratitude and looked back at some of her most memorable moments

Fans and fellow Mzansi celebs celebrated the Hollywood star and showered her with love

Thuso Mbedu turned 34 recently and reflected on her most memorable moments in life.

Thuso Mbedu celebrates birthday

South African actress Thuso Mbedu celebrated her 34th birthday, expressing gratitude for all that she has achieved thus far.

Taking to Instagram, the former The Woman King star posted gorgeous photoshoot pictures, with a celebratory theme. In her post, she also reflected on her days on the Saints and Sinners set, which was 10 years ago.

Thuso Mbedu also posted a throwback picture from when she was four years old, 30 years ago. The beauty was born on 8 July 1991, and she mentioned that her fourth birthday was the last one she spent with her mommy.

"Grateful to see another year. 8 July. Thee most perfect day of the year. Frame 2 was exactly 10 years ago. We were on set filming Saints & Sinners 2. I remember being so grateful to be on a job on my birthday. The cast and crew made it an amazing day. Frames three and four were exactly 30 years ago, celebrating my 4th birthday. It’s one that I will always remember, as that was my last birthday with my mom. Have an amazing day, everyone."

Thuso Mbedu turned 34 years old and shared some of her most memorable moments.

SA celebrates Thuso Mbedu

Ndi Muvenda gushed:

"Happy birthday to our talented actor. So pretty. What a stunner!"

Daltie stated:

"Happy birthday to her. She looks 19."

Siya Kolisi said:

"I wish you an amazing day."

Anele Mdoda gushed:

"Happy birthday, you constant ray of sunshine. I wish you all the horses they put in Porches. All the right light in the film world, and all the abs in the movie 300. Live long, my lady."

Robot Boii said:

"Happy Birthday, super star. You already know! May God continue flexing with you."

Linda Majola wished:

"Happy birthday, my angel. Thank you for being such an amazing human."

Lussy Lupindo stated:

"Birthday wishes, Nokwanda. Enjoy the rest of your day. I love you so much."

Lungz Bey stated:

"Happy Birthday, babe. We are so grown, yet we are so young. I’m so proud of the force you’ve become. Wishing you a day filled with love, joy and everything that makes your heart smile. May God continue to guide you and make your dreams unfold beyond measure."

Thuso Mbedu wraps up film shoot

In more Thuso Mbedu news, Briefly News previously reported that the actress had officially completed filming the upcoming fantasy film, Children of Blood and Bone.

Mbedu posted an epic video of the behind-the-scenes action, featuring the stars she acts alongside, such as Amandla Stenberg and Damson Idris. Her supporters showed love to Thuso and praised her and her team's work on the anticipated film.

