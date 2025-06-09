Thuso Mbedu has officially completed filming the upcoming fantasy film, Children of Blood and Bone

The South African actress shared an epic video of the behind-the-scenes action, featuring her castmates

Fans and followers showed love to Thuso and praised her and her team's work on the anticipated film

Thuso Mbedu has officially finished filming 'Children of Blood and Bone.' Image: thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Fans are counting down to the official premiere of Thuso Mbedu's feature film, Children of Blood and Bone, after the cast officially wrapped up filming.

Thuso Mbedu wraps up filming

Thuso Mbedu recently reflected on her time filming Children of Blood and Bone.

The renowned actress is building her international film resume and has bagged a lead role in the anticipated fantasy film alongside some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Amandla Stenberg and Damson Idris.

Thuso Mbedu reflected on the memories she made shooting ‘Children of Blood and Bone.’ Image: thuso.mbedu

Taking to her Instagram page on 6 June 2025, the Woman King actress looked back at all the work she and her team put into the film, with five months of preparation and another five months of shooting. She said she appreciated the cast and crew:

"5 months of prep, 5 months shoot, lifelong memories. No words can describe, and no videos can truly capture this experience. Cast and crew: I love and appreciate y’all forever. @tomiadeyemi @gpbmadeit, this is all because of you."

She shared a video of all the behind-the-scenes action, from shooting to eating to fooling around and spending time together, capturing the bond between the cast and crew:

Peeps and peers show love to Thuso Mbedu

Fans and followers revered Thuso Mbedu's work and the amount of effort and time that went into shooting the film.

Meanwhile, some of the cast and crew were emotional while reflecting on their time together:

South African media personality, Refilwe Modiselle, admired:

"This is wholesome."

gpbmadeit said:

"Thuso Mbedu, you are the blueprint. Thank you for the text that got me to yes."

officialpamilerin wrote:

"Awwww! Is it too early to miss everyone this much?"

charleseantoinette praised Thuso:

"This is so beautiful, what a journey. Your work ethic is unmatched."

Thuso Mbedu and the cast from ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ got emotional after they finished filming. Image: thuso.mbedu

jinwooshadowarmywife added:

"I didn’t want this to end!! I enjoyed and loved every second of it!"

tha_gyrl_ showed love to Thuso Mbedu:

"I love you so much, @thuso.mbedu, it was an amazing journey with you."

mikel.wellington posted:

"I love this for you! It’s the experiences we have that really shape this world. Not the material things, but how we make people feel and how they reciprocate in those shared experiences."

tashmontlake commented:

"'Haha just kidding!' Adore you, my Zelie forever. What a journey! Look after yourself, will miss you a lot."

Thuso Mbedu bags a new film role

In more Thuso Mbedu updates, Briefly News shared the details behind the actress' new role in an upcoming drama series.

The Underground Railroad star is set to star opposite The Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo.

The series is but one of Thuso's many international film and television appearances, and promises to be one for the books.

