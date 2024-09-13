South African actress Thuso Mbedu will be starring in an upcoming international film

The film is called Children of Blood and Bone , and it is produced by the American streaming platform Paramount

This is Thuso Mbedu's second international movie feature following the success of The Woman King

Thuso Mbedua has been announced as the star of 'Children of Blood and Bone'. Image: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu has scored another major role in an international film. The star has been included in a Paramount-produced film that she has yet to announce.

Thuso Mbedu lands major movie role

South African actress Thuso Mbedu has reportedly been cast in Paramount’s Children of Blood and Bone, a film by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

X blogger @TvblogbyMLU announced:

"Thuso Mbedu to lead a new film. Our very own internationally acclaimed actress, the talented Thuso Mbedu, is set to lead a star-studded cast in an epic film adaptation by Gina Prince-BytheWood of Children of Blood and Bone."

Thuso Mbedu bags role in Lion King

Thuso Mbedu is not new to the Hollywood scene; she was also featured in a limited series called The Underground Railroad.

She was also recently announced as one of the cast members for the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King film. The star-studded film is expected to premiere in December 2024.

Thuso also recently made headlines for celebrating her two-year anniversary with Porsche.

"Celebrating my two year bestieversary with @porscheusa and what better way to do it than to go ALL IN at the Porsche Experience Centre Atlanta @pecatl. I just- 😭 whew! Let’s do it again and again and again!"

Thuso Mbedu stuns on red carpet for House of The Dragon premier

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuso Mbedu recently walked the red carpet, and she stole the show by looking stunning, as always.

The star posted stunning new photos from the night, in which she wore blue attire, proudly showcasing her African roots. Thus, Mbedu was mingling with the stars who attended the House of the Dragon premiere episode at the lavish event.

