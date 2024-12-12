Shebeshxt is under fire for reckless driving after being spotted speeding, on his phone, and not wearing a seatbelt in a viral video on X

Fans criticised Shebeshxt's behaviour, especially since he survived two accidents this year, one of which tragically claimed his daughter's life

Social media users expressed concern over his actions, with many calling him a bad example and questioning his coping mechanisms

South Africans are still concerned about rapper Shebeshxt, who has reportedly been driving recklessly. The star recently responded to drinking and driving allegations with a spicy post.

Shebeshxt has been called out for reckless driving. Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Shebeshxt called out for reckless driving

Controversial musician Shebeshxt is the talk of the town after purchasing a new car. The star has been spotted out and about with his new whip, but fans are not pleased.

Days after being called out for allegedly drinking and driving, another video of the star seemingly overspeeding while on the phone has surfaced. The now-viral clip shared on X by @_BlackZA shows the star and his friend without their seatbelts. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Haii i give up on this one, speeding kamo hes on his phone while driving, the swearing 🚮"

SA reacts to Shebeshxt's reckless driving

Fans are not happy with how Shebe has been driving recklessly, especially after surviving two accidents this year, with one claiming his daughter's life.

@Lunga_26 said:

"This one is holding his breathe, he knows where the danger is but doesn't want to upset Moreki🤣🤣. I can see him stepping in imaginary breaks."

@Zwakeleg1 added:

"Very bad example he is. But is he the one driving coz he's on the left."

@Tsele_MK wrote:

"Nou ka tshepa bare he sacrificed ka ngwana cause after such a traumatic experience you will never do something like that again. Please don't tell me it's a way of coping."

@percy_kokong said:

"Friend is so scared to talk driving such a fast car without safety belts 😭"

Shebeshxt attempts to speak English in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that you will experience pure comedy in Shebeshxt's live sessions. The singer recently went on Facebook live, and a viral video has caught the attention of many people.

South African singer Shebeshxt always has the funniest moments on his Facebook live. The Shxta Wena singer was on live when he spoke with a friend and tried to speak English.

Source: Briefly News