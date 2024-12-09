It seems like Shebeshxt never learnt from his past mistakes, as he was accused of drinking and driving

A video of the Limpopo rapper in his car shirtless with a bottle of beer in his cup holder went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions and concerns that he never learnt his lesson

The South African rapper Shebeshxt looked like he hadn't learnt a lesson after he was involved in a tragic car accident.

Video of Shebe drinking and driving trends on X

The Ambulance rapper seems like he never learned from his mistake. He made headlines on social media again for his reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Recently, the controversial Twitter (X) user Chris Excel shared a video of the star drunk driving and shirtless. In the video, Shebeshxt is holding a beer bottle in his car holder while driving.

Many netizens criticised his reckless actions as some said that he hadn't learnt from the car accident that he was involved in, which cost the life of his only child.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Shebe's drunk driving video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shebe's drunk driving once again. Here's what they had to say:

@realnorma_kay wrote:

"He won't survive his next accident."

@_AndriesAR responded:

"Drinking and driving again. The death of his daughter is not that painful to him."

@visse_ss replied:

"I'll never forgive this guy for what he did. May God do the right thing."

@Dailybreezeza commented:

"He should be banned from driving."

@BeardedPriest1 tweeted:

"He is drinking and driving already."

@MboxelaVuyiseka replied:

"This time around we will have to keep quite and let him be."

Skhothane Sa Pitori apologises after announcing Shebeshxt's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skhothane sa Pitori has taken to social media to apologise to fans after being dragged for announcing Shebeshxt's death following his accident. He said there was a misunderstanding.

Social media users came out guns blazing at Skhothane sa Pitori after a video of him announcing Shebeshxt's death went viral on social media. The footage shows Skhothane on stage, telling fans that the Ambulance hitmaker had died.

