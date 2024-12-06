The South African radio DJ Quinton Masina recently hung out with his girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark

A picture of the two reality TV stars looking cosy was shared on social media by controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple looking all cosy

South African radio presenter and reality TV star Quinton Masina recently made headlines with his woman, Kayleigh Schwark.

Earlier, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a cute picture of the Young, Famous, and African reality TV stars looking all cosy with each other on his social media page.

He captioned the photo:

"Multi divorcee; Quinton Masina with his very white girlfriend Kayleigh Schwark that he has no intentions of marrying."

See the picture below:

Netizens react to picture of Quinton and Kayleigh

Shortly after the picture was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple's photo. Here's what they had to say:

@_Lolo_Pat questioned:

"How do you know he has no intentions of marrying her?"

@LFCRofhiwa__4 replied:

"How do you even have feelings for a white person?"

@NtsakisiBG commented:

"And then they partner him with Dineo on their show where they try to give people relationship advice, madness."

@BabyPana23 mentioned:

"The girl loves him, but they are always arguing about small things, Quinton Masina loves to argue shame."

@Melo_Malebo commented:

"If there’s something Young Famous and Africans showed us there on Netflix, it’s that Kayleigh needs to read the room at times and give Quinton his privacy. People wanna breathe at times."

@_officialMoss replied:

"He’s a multi divorcee chomi, so he mustn’t rush into anything this time around. He learned his lesson I think."

@Scarnia_11 mentioned:

"He's still busy giving out relationships advice and learning a thing or two from bo Anonymous give him a chance."

