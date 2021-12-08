Couple’s Viral Photos Leave South African Netizens in Stitches: "80s Inspired"

The local social media space is seriously engaged by a number of viral photos of lovely couples who recently went to a photoshoot

The ladies and gentlemen are seen in bright and colourful outfits as they enjoyed shooting with unique poses, but some feel it’s the 1980s generation

Kulani posted the images and there are some funny posts to the images and Briefly News looks at the photographs

A group of couples who recently headed on a photoshoot are a hit on social media for their stylish outfits. The couples resemble those of lovers who had unique poses that date back to the 1980s and social media users see them as funny.

Briefly News takes a look at the viral post shared by Kulani on Twitter and there are positive reactions yet hilarious reactions from the young lovers in the local social media scene.

According to Kulani’s caption, he calls them twins and he seems to be taken by surprise and decided to upload the images. The lovers can be seen wearing similar outfits or colours to their partners.

It’s festive to many locals and going for photoshoots as a group has become a norm among many township dwellers. At the same time, some go to the shoots as members of society that is dubbed as a stokvel.

Local netizens are laughing at images of couples who attended a photoshoot. Image: @Kulani/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Law1920 said:

“They look happy in the pictures compared to the others isn't? The others " let's just take those photoshoots for the sake of our friendship."

@FancyBontle96 said:

“Yooh haaaaiii. Hahahaha.”

@Ziyanda_21 said:

“Haii ma 80s, amadoda look forced.”

@EazoSamani said:

“The uncles are not really happy about this photoshoot.”

@Gcinna$ said:

“Last frame is worse they don't look happy.”

@Omphi_Pupza said:

“Whoever manages to organise this and get all of them to agree to this. I take my hat off for him/her. He/she can sell water to a whale.”

@Bujah2308 said:

“Sozeee futhi zange indoda yomxhosa yenze lento sozeee... ndyafunga ndiyintloko.”

Source: Briefly.co.za