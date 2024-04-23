Liesl Mthombeni threw a surprise birthday celebration for Dr Musa's 34th birthday

The former Miss South Africa pulled out all the stops to brighten up her hubby's special day

Netizens couldn't get enough of the doctor's reaction and praised Liesl for spoiling her man

Liesl Mthombeni threw a surprise birthday party for her husband, Dr Musa. Images: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl Mthombeni is leading in the Wife Olympics! The former Miss South Africa planned a sweet surprise at their home for her hubby, Dr Musa's birthday and had netizens fawning over their love.

Liesl Mthombeni plans hubby's surprise birthday celebration

One of Mzansi's favourite it couples, Liesl and Musa Mthombeni are topping trends after Liesl's sweet gesture for her hubby's birthday.

Having recently turned a year older, the doctor was pampered by his gorgeous wife and received king treatment on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, Musa posted a video of Liesl's private surprise celebration complete with birthday balloons and huge letters spelling his name.

Not only that, Liesl topped it off with designer gifts, including goodies from Dior, Jordan shoes, and a DJI Mini 4 Pro drone worth over R26K.

An apparent lover of surprises, Briefly News reported on Liesl's surprise graduation party for her husband to celebrate his recent achievement.

Musa's reaction to his birthday surprise was priceless, and he posted a video encouraging netizens to get married as soon as possible.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared another video of the doctor's reaction:

Mzansi reacts to Liesl's surprise

Netizens gushed over the Mthombenis and praised them for being loving and supporting of one another:

Asa_Sigoxo said:

"The only couple that matters on the internet."

Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Love is beautiful to experience."

South African actor, Clement Maosa said:

"Nazo! This is what I signed up for!"

hopenyakz showed love:

"You have the sweetest and most gorgeous wife. You are truly blessed."

ZaneleGraceGum1 gushed over the Mthombenis:

"The only couple on the internet that makes me believe in the beauty of marriage."

Londie London celebrates her birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a glimpse of Londie London's luxurious birthday celebration.

The singer had fans singing her praises for her taste and for going all out to celebrate her special day.

