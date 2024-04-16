Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni served couple goals in their latest video singing together

The lovers recorded a reunion video after being apart for a week, and had Mzansi holding a candle over their sweet romance

Netizens gushed over the Mthombenis, with many hoping a love like theirs would locate them someday

Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's video had Mzansi gushing over their sweet romance. Image: liesllaurie

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni are still head over heels in love with each other, so much so that they still record goofy videos to express their love. Their latest clip had Mzansi longing for a love like theirs.

Musa and Liesl Mthombeni share hilarious video

One of Mzansi's favourite it couples, Musa and Liesl Mthombeni, had fans seeing why it's important to marry your best friend.

With their lovey-dovey posts expressing their love for one another, often getting under netizens' skin, the Mthombeni's love does not go out of style and proves just how inseparable they are.

However, after recently being apart from each other for a week due to Musa's trip to Thailand, the doctor and his gorgeous wife were reunited and posted a goofy yet adorable video singing to Muni Long's Made For Me:

"When your partner in crime comes back to town!"

Mzansi reacts to the Mthombeni's video

Netizens gushed over Musa and Liesl's clip:

MsRebrand said:

"Musa's personality has rubbed off on Liesl, and you know what? It's beautiful to watch!"

Kanyo_M joked:

"If you've ever found yourself in a situation where you had to hold a candle for these two, I'm so sorry, because wow."

MaZuluOmuhlez gushed over the couple:

"Liesl bagged a wholesome husband, she's so lucky to have Dr Musa. Actually, they're lucky to have each other. I love it for them."

I_am_Bucie blessed the couple:

"I love these two. God bless and protect their marriage."

PetuniaTsweleng quoted Musa:

"I don't bother anyone. I just wake up and love my wife."

AmieMbhele_ wrote:

"Every time I ask God for this, he rejects my request; it’s been five years now. God, when?"

