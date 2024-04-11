Cassper Nyovest's ex-girlfriend and mother of his child Thobeka Majozi, has been a focus in the media following the rapper's marriage to Pulane

Despite the attention, Thobeka has remained silent about the marriage and is focusing on her baby boy

She recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram with her son, receiving praise from fans for her grace and dedication as a mother

Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama Thobeka Majozi has posted a video on Instagram. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Thobeka Majozi shares cute video with son

All eyes have been on Cassper Nyovest since his marriage to Pulane over the past weekend. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.

Some fans are genuinely happy for the rapper, others are saying he should have married Thobeka because she is better than Pulane. Thobeka has been mum about her ex-boyfriend's marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page, the unbothered mother of one shared a video while having some quality time with her son Khotso. The video shows the cute mother and son duo spending some quality time together. She captioned the video:

“Women are the real architects of society.”

Fans react to Thobeka Majozi's video

Social media users shared heartwarming reactions to the viral video. As expected, some fans revealed that they think Thobeka is better than Pulane.

@kennaraza said:

"She always does it better ❤️...super woman ❤️"

@sadie_mhotsha commented:

"How many times did you watch this? Cause I watched it 5times everything is oozing elegance and serenity✝️❤️"

@luyamarsh noted:

"I hope I'm not the only one tearing up after watching this, I mean this woman is beyond perfection. You deserve the word Thobeka❤️"

@david_mulongo commented:

"@casspernyovest I might get smoke for this but my g u fumble"

@phumzile wrote:

"Oh! Such a beauty, in and out. I love your dedication to your child in God's hands. You will never go wrong."

Source: Briefly News