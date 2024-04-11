Cassper Nyovest's surprise marriage to childhood sweetheart Pulane has sparked buzz on social media

Rapper Stilo Magolide questioned Nyovest's life choices, including his sudden marriage and religious journey, in a viral video

Fans were divided, with some defending Nyovest's privacy and others applauding Stilo for asking "burning questions"

Cassper Nyovest's controversial marriage to his childhood sweetheart Pulane came as a surprise to many. The two tied the knot at a lavish ceremony, and social media has been buzzing since the pictures went viral.

Stilo Magolide shared a viral video asking questions about Cassper Nyovest's marriage. Image: @stilomagolide and @casspernyovest

Stilo Magolide questions Cassper Nyovest's marriage

Cassper Nyovest is officially off the market. The rapper's marriage to Pulane came as a surprise to many who thought the Amademoni hitmaker would marry his baby mama Thobeka Majozi.

Taking to his Instagram page, fellow rapper Stilo Magolide shared a video asking several questions about Mufasa's life, religion and even marriage. In the video, Stilo asked

"One minute you drop an album, next minute you find God, I thought that you had God the whole time. The next minute you married, and ten bodyguards."

He added:

"I feel like so much is going on and we missed a lot of episodes, so please tell us… I’m very confused my dawg. How you moving is wild."

Fans weigh in on Stilo Magolide's video

Social media users were divided after the video went viral. Some said Cassper Nyovest's private life in noone's business. Some agreed with the Shein Cart hitmaker and applauded him for asking the burning questions.

@john_leon_316 said:

"Dawg pliz liv Nyovest alone for real he ain't messing with nobody hez just living hez life to the fullest... let's try to luv more and celebrate each other more than hyt DWG fo real..."

@kingbuntu added:

"May I never be this interested in another mans business."

@giftsellomantsh commented:

"Stilo is close with Thobeka, I get why he is venting, he is fighting for his friend ."

@MafikaMokhele added:

"He is asking right Questions.....Cassper Nyovest is really confusing us."

@SillyTokzen wrote:

"Bro Stilo ain't lie, I'm a nyovests fan but I could see something ain't right "

Cassper Nyovest shares an emotional Instagram post about wedding day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported tha hip-hop sensation Cassper Nyovest took to Instagram to share a glimpse into his wedding day with childhood sweetheart Pulane.

But it's not just any post it's a heartfelt prayer, a soulful reflection on love, gratitude, and faith. Cassper shared a picture on his account from his special day. He poured out his heart in a caption that speaks volumes.

