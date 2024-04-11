Global site navigation

SA in Stitches, Man Shows Himself In Church vs Groove: “Zivasiwe, Washed”
by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A man entertained South African online users when he showed that he could be a pastor and a groovist
  • The man uploaded a TikTok video showing how he is at church vs how he is at groove
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how embodied the two personalities

A man showed his church mood vs groove mood in a TikTok video.
A man showed himself in church vs groove. Images: @njunga/ TikTok, @P Deliss
A man left South African online users in stitches after he posted a TikTok video showing himself in a church mood vs when he is partying.

In the clip uploaded by @njunga, he can be seen at church, standing in front of the congregation and praising the lord. In another part, he was captured getting it down at groove with alcohol.

The man played both scenarios perfectly. In his caption, he said that God's mercies are new every day.

"His mercies are new every morning."

Man shows off church mood vs groove mood

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers enjoyed the video

The video garnered over 9k likes, with many online users finding him hilarious. Some took words from the bible justifying the man's acts.

@Black Jack wrote:

"It's getting out of hand."

@Lee-Ann commented:

"As long as you show up the Sunday to preach the word ."

@dot.calm_sa stanned:

"Washaaaa Pastorcan I get an AMEN?"

@ARAK ZA laughed:

"I’ve seen a thousand of these but man ."

@Ofentse April quoted the bible:

"He said 'come to me as you are'"

@OlifantOnyenye said:

"Gotta have balance in this journey of life bazalwane."

@IamNobody applauded:

"The challenge is officially closed. You won sir!"

@Lindiwe Diutlwileng requested:

"Can we have the original video. Wanna hear that song that made you chant."

@Okm laughed:

"Zivasiwe,washed! "

Nigerian pastor says Mlando dance is demonic

In another story, Briefly News reported about a pastor who said the popular Mlando dance was demonic. Mzansi disagreed with him, saying it was a vibe.

A Nigerian pastor caused a stir on social media after alleging that the popular Umlando dance challenge is satanic. He said the dance, which originated in Mzansi, was manufactured by demons and unleashed into the world.

