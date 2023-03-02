A video of a South African congregation in Bloemfontein left many people interested as they saw how much fun they had

The TikTok shows how Pastor November of Victorious Faith Ministries decided to turn up along with his congregation, and they all seemed delighted

People could not stop laughing as they saw the churchgoers looking happy to be partying with the pastor

A pastor went viral on TikTok for unconventionally praising the Lord. The man's church congregation was delighted when they heard the music they could groove to by Ntate Stunna.

A South African pastor in the Free State was dancing to the amapiano hit, 'Stimela', with his congregation, and they loved it. Image: ZenzileAndriesNovemberMinistries

Source: Facebook

Online peeps loved seeing how much people loved to dance as they heard Stimela play. Many people in the comments kept raving about how inviting the church service looked.

Pastor from Bloemfontein blasts amapiano for church congregation

A video on TikTok shared by @thabisokukama shows how a congregation turned up with the pastor. The people in the video were excited as they approached the pulpit to turn up with Pastor November.

South Africans react to church congregation grooving alongside pastor

People had jokes about the groovy pastor in the video, as he has a reputation for creating a vibe in the church. Dance is a beloved form of expression, and many people complimented the man of God in the comments. One person joked that the preacher must be an undercover TikTokker and got over 700 likes as people agreed.

Nonhlanhla Zwane commented:

"So, finally, I will go to church this year thank God."

Plotz commented:

"It's not wrong to have fun in the Lord's House."

zanele_ntabeni commented:

"@ntatestunna You made it, take your flowers ebile your song is playing at church."

Mimi_Redd commented:

"The pastor is an undercover TikTok guy ."

Lebo Chidi commented:

"I found the church I've been looking for all my life."

user8176803864273 commented:

"Nobody's talking about the sound they have at that church."

Mbali Tladi18 commented:

"Niyabona?! Ngishilo ngathi Groovist at heart!"

