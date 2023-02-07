A video shows a South African pastor embracing amapiano in his church and getting everyone who was present engaged

People were in stitches over the video showing how a religious communion reacted to hearing amapiano during service

The video went viral on TikTok with millions of views as people couldn't stop raving about the churchgoers

A video showing church members letting loose when an amapiano beat came on went viral on TikTok. People could not help but notice how different congregants reacted to the pastor's song choice.

A pastor went viral on TikTok as he played amapiano in church and his congregation loved it. Image: TikTok/Joe Raedle

Most South Africans love amapiano and people who watched the video were amused to see proof. Netizens flooded the comments by picking their favourite church members' reactions.

TikTok of church members impressed by pastor song choice at church goes viral

People were amazed by a TikTok when a pastor started playing a new banger in church. In the video, the churchgoers were just as happy as many got up from their seats to dance. Watch the full video below:

South African users pick their favourite churchgoer's reaction to amapiano in church

Mzansi loves amapiano and the dancing that goes with it. Some people pointed out the man in a brown t-shirt who was turning up in the front row and the man in the purple coat who came down the aisle dancing.

Lebo Chidi commented:

"Location of the church please."

Richard Sedi commented:

"Assignment was clearly understood. I would not miss any service here."

Lesedi commented:

"Nka loma skotlele sa offering. [I'd bite the church offering plate.]"

user2408267505941 commented:

"I will fetch my cooler box in the car, ngibuye sengithwele iSavanna ekhanda [and come back with a Savnna on my head.]"

Celia Ramogale Lou commented:

"The guy at the front immediately put the bible down and was like 'hell no moruti, you did not'. My kinda church."

Simone L. commented:

"I'm the guy in a purple jacket."

GRocket10 commented:

"Moruti understood the memo."

Aone469 commented:

"Wait wait, are we going to ignore tht man in front row with a brown T-shirt."

Mugwena. commented:

"We often play gospel songs at the groove so churches are also returning the favour. After all, God is after our hearts."

