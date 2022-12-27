South African musicians had all citizens of all ages dancing in 2022 when they released their hit songs

TikTok users created Amapiano dance challenges, which quickly became popular around the world

Even Mzansi celebrities got in on the action, posting videos of themselves attempting the smooth moves

Amapiano took over TikTok in 2022. Image: @djmaphorisa/TikTok, @moleboheng_lebcures1/TikTok and @moghelingz/TikTok

The year 2022 has officially established South Africa as the dancing nation.

Countless dance challenges were created and trended for months on social media.

The dances not only took over Mzansi but the entire world. Everyone, from children to adults, participated in the dance challenges.

Briefly News looks back at four songs that had social media users showing off their dancing skills in 2022.

1. Hamba Wena dance challenge is a favourite among young and old peeps

Hamba Wena is Deep London and Boohle's song that went viral after a dance challenge was released.

The trendy dance moves quickly became popular among both young and old TikTok users. On TikTok, the song has over 200 000 videos.

2. Ba Straata dance challenge went viral

DJ Maphorisa proved once again that his reign as Amapiano king is unbroken, despite the fact that many Amapinao artists debuted after he popularised the genre.

Phori collaborated with 2woshort and Stompiiey 007 on the song Ba Straata. After the track was released, a dance challenge became popular among netizens.

Check out this YouTube video compilation of people from all over the world taking on the dance challenge:

3. Trigger dance challenge a hit among celebs

The smash hit Trigger went viral not only among netizens but also among celebrities who joined in on the fun.

Major League DJz and DJ Maphorisa posted TikTok videos of themselves attempting the viral dance challenge.

4. Tobetsa's simple moves take over social media

Everyone, from professional dancers to those who lack rhythm, participated in the Tobetsa dance challenge.

It's probably the simplest to try, so everyone has jumped on it and shared countless videos on TikTok.

Check out the video compilation below:

